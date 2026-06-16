UP BEd JEE Result 2026 Declared: Check Scorecard, Merit List and Counselling Details

The UP B.Ed. JEE Result 2026 has been announced by Bundelkhand University (BU), Jhansi, and brings good news to lakhs of candidates appearing in the UP state-level entrance exam. Bundelkhand University has not only announced the UP B.Ed. JEE Result 2026 but also published individual scorecards and the admission merit list for Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) programmes across the state. All candidates appearing in the UPSC B.Ed. JEE, held on May 31, 2026, can check their results and upload them through the official portal of the university. The announcement of the result has started the counselling process and the allotment of seats in the government-aided and private teacher training colleges.

How to check UP BEd JEE Result 2026

Candidates looking to download their scorecard should visit the official site of Bundelkhand University. Once you click on the UP B.Ed. JEE 2026 result, login with your credentials, and then print your scorecard. Candidates will then be prompted to view the scorecard, rank and other details. Candidates are advised to download and save the scorecard for further admission-related processes. The scorecard will be required for the counselling and seat allotment process.

What information is available in the scorecard of UP BEd JEE result

The scorecard shows important information including candidate’s marks, overall rank, rank in category and candidate’s qualifying status. All the information mentioned in the scorecard should be verified by candidates. Any discrepancy should be reported to the university authorities through the relevant channel. Candidates’ merit position secured will affect their probability to get seat in desired colleges in counselling process.

How is UP BEd JEE merit list made

Merit list is made on basis of candidates’ performance in entrance examination, where BEd entrance exam comprises of two papers out of which a total of 400 marks is required. A merit position is made on basis of total marks scored in both the papers. Higher the marks, better will be the merit position leading to better probability to get seat of choice. The merit list is used by the university as a basis for seat allotment in counselling rounds.

What are the qualifying marks for UP BEd Admission

Candidates should satisfy all the stipulated eligibility criteria before participating in the counselling process. As per the criteria adopted, General, OBC and EWS category candidates should be compulsorily qualified with minimum 50 percent marks.

For the SC and ST category candidates, the qualifying marks thresholds are usually not less than 45 percent, but they should check the official notifications for the category-wise qualification requirements applicable for the admissions.

Ensure admission with the entrance exam does not guarantee the seat allocation; once the qualifying marks prerequisites are satisfied, seats are allotted based on merit rank, category and available seats in the institutions.

What happens after the result announcement of UP BEd JEE

After the announcement of the result, the university will start the counselling process. Candidates are required to register themselves, fill in their college preferences and are allotted seats in the seat allotment rounds. After seat allocation, candidates will have to download allotment letters and conduct the document verification process within the allotted time. Allotted seats will be cancelled if the candidate does not report to the allotted institute on time. Now that the results are out, all we can do is to start preparing for the next steps of admission. We hope this is the beginning of a long process of counselling and selection in teacher training institutions all over Uttar Pradesh and that you find your dream college.

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