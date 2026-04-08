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Home > Education News > UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon: When Results Will Be Declared and How to Check Online

UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon: When Results Will Be Declared and How to Check Online

The UP Board Class 10 and 12 results 2026 are expected to be declared soon by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP).

UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026
UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 8, 2026 17:22:26 IST

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UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon: When Results Will Be Declared and How to Check Online

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is scheduled to declare the UP Board Class 10 and 12 results for 2026 soon.

The exact time and date of the declaration have not been announced yet. But the UP Board officials have revealed that results could be declared after 15th April.

Now that the evaluation process has been completed, more than 52 lakh students are eagerly waiting for their results of this year’s board exams.

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When will UP Board Class 10, 12 results 2026 be declared

The UPMSP is expected to declare the results soon after 15th April. But the final date and time have not yet been announced. Students are requested to keep checking the official websites for any updates. 

In the past, the UP Board results were declared in April. The same trend could be expected this year as well. The board will officially announce the date and time of result declaration before the same. 

How was the UP Board result 2026 evaluation process conducted

The UP Board has completed the evaluation of nearly 3 crore answer sheets within a very short span of time.

The evaluation process was carried out within 14 days, from 18th March to 1st April 2026. A total of 1.5 lakh teachers were deployed to various evaluation centres across the state to complete the process on time.

Recently, over 21 lakh answer sheets were evaluated within two days, which is pretty impressive.

What are the passing marks for UP Board exams 2026

To pass the UP Board examinations, a student has to score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as in aggregate. Anyone who fails to score the minimum marks will not be declared as successful.

If a student fails in one or two subjects, he/she could appear for compartment exams. But anyone who fails in more than two subjects will have to reappear for the examination in the next academic cycle.

What is the UP Board compartment exam rule 2026

The UPMSP also provides a chance to those students who have failed in one subject or two subjects to appear in the compartment exam to improve their scores without having to lose an academic year.

The schedule of the compartment exam will be announced after the results are declared. So, make sure that you keep a tab on the official announcements so that you don’t miss the deadline. 

How to check UP Board Class 10, 12 result 2026 online

After that, you need to visit the official website and click on the UP Board Class 10 results 2026 link.

Then, you need to enter your roll number and the captcha code. After clicking on the “Show Results” button, your marksheet will be visible on your screen. 

Students should download and print out the provisional marksheet as a reference. They will be issued an original marksheet by their respective schools at a later date.

What cyber fraud warning has UPMSP issued for students

The board has issued a stern warning to students and parents against fake calls, messages, or emails from cyber fraudsters who might claim that the results will have been made available earlier or offer assistance in improving their scores.

Students should only rely on verified communication channels and official websites for any result-related information. 

As the UP Board results 2026 are expected to be declared soon, students should be calm and avoid falling prey to misinformation and rumours. 

Also Read; KVS Balvatika Admission 2026: 5 Mistakes Parents Must Avoid After Lottery Result

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Tags: UP Board Class 10 resultUP Board Class 12 resultUP board resultUP Board result 2026UP Board results dateUPMSP result 2026

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UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon: When Results Will Be Declared and How to Check Online

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UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon: When Results Will Be Declared and How to Check Online
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