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Home > Education News > UP Board Compartment Admit Card 2026 Released At upmsp.edu.in: Check How Download UPMSP 10th, 12th Hall Tickets

UP Board Compartment Admit Card 2026 Released At upmsp.edu.in: Check How Download UPMSP 10th, 12th Hall Tickets

Candidates can download the admit cards through the school login at its official website. The board exams for classes 10th and 12th are scheduled for July 28.

UP Board Compartment Admit Card 2026 Released At upmsp.edu.in: Check How Download UPMSP 10th, 12th Hall Tickets

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-07-20 18:04 IST

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the UP Board Class 10th and 12th compartment admit card 2026. The board published the UP 10th compartment admit card 2026 and UP Board 12th compartment admit cards 2026 online on its official website at upmsp.edu.in. Candidates can download the admit cards through the school login at its official website. The board exams for classes 10th and 12th are scheduled for July 28.  

How to download UP Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment Admit Card 2026?

Schools need to follow the given below steps to download the UP Board Class 10th, 12th Admit Card 2026. 

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  • Visit the official website of the board at upmsp.edu.in.

  • Click on the “UP Board High School, Intermediate Compartment Admit Card 2026 Download Link”.

  • Enter the User ID and password and submit details.

  • The UP Board Admit Card 2026  PDF will appear on the screen.

  • School authorities can download and take its printouts.

UP Board 10th Compartment Admit Card 2026

Students are advised to carefully check the details mentioned on the admit cards. In case of any discrepancy, they must immediately contact their school authorities and rectify the same. The admit cards are the crucial documents which students must carry to the examination centre as without it no students will be allowed to enter the exam hall. 

Details mentioned in the UP Board Compartment Admit Card 2026

  • Name of the candidate

  • Roll number

  • Exam date

  • Centre code

  • Exam Centre name 

  • Photograph of the candidate

  • Exam day guidelines

 

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UP Board Compartment Admit Card 2026 Released At upmsp.edu.in: Check How Download UPMSP 10th, 12th Hall Tickets
Tags: home-hero-pos-15UP Board 10th Compartment Admit CardUP Board 10th Compartment Admit Card 2026UP Board Compartment Admit CardUP Board Compartment Admit Card 2026

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UP Board Compartment Admit Card 2026 Released At upmsp.edu.in: Check How Download UPMSP 10th, 12th Hall Tickets

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UP Board Compartment Admit Card 2026 Released At upmsp.edu.in: Check How Download UPMSP 10th, 12th Hall Tickets
UP Board Compartment Admit Card 2026 Released At upmsp.edu.in: Check How Download UPMSP 10th, 12th Hall Tickets
UP Board Compartment Admit Card 2026 Released At upmsp.edu.in: Check How Download UPMSP 10th, 12th Hall Tickets
UP Board Compartment Admit Card 2026 Released At upmsp.edu.in: Check How Download UPMSP 10th, 12th Hall Tickets

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