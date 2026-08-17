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Home > Education News > UP Board Compartment Result Out At upmsp.edu.in; 98.95% Class 10, 79.29% Class 12 Students Qualify

UP Board Compartment Result Out At upmsp.edu.in; 98.95% Class 10, 79.29% Class 12 Students Qualify

The UP Board Class 10 & 12 result is released on the official website, upmsp.edu.in. A total of 98.95% students have qualified Class 10 and 79.29% students have passed Class 12 exams.

UP Board Compartment Result Out At upmsp.edu.in; 98.95% Class 10, 79.29% Class 12 Students Qualify

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-08-17 12:45 IST

UP Board Compartment Result 2026: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the UP Board Compartment Result 2026 for Classes 10 and 12 on August 17. The UP Board Class 10 & 12 result is released on the official website, upmsp.edu.in. A total of 98.95% students have qualified Class 10 and 79.29% students have passed Class 12 exams. 

UP Board Compartment Result 2026: Steps to check The Result

Students can follow the given below steps to download the UP Board results. 

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  • Visit the official website of UPMSP, upmsp.edu.in.

  • Check on the High School Compartment/Improvement or Intermediate Compartment Examination Result 2026 link on the home page.

  • Choose the relevant result link for Class 10 or Class 12.

  • The result login page will open on the screen.

  • Enter the necessary details such as roll number and school code as mentioned on your admit card.

  • Click on the submit button.

  • The UP Board Compartment Result 2026 will appear on your screen.

  • Download and save the result for future purposes. 

UP Board Class 10 Compartment Result 2026

A total of 20,855 students had registered for the UP Board High School Compartment/Improvement Exam 2026. Of these, 19,394 students appeared for the exam . Around 19,191 students passed the exam with overall pass percentage of 98.95% for UP Board Class 10.

UP Board Class 12 Compartment Result 2026

A total of 21,227 students had registered for the UP Board Intermediate Compartment Exam 2026. Around 20,540 students appeared for the exam. A total of 16,286 students have been declared successful. The overall pass percentage for the Class 12 is 79.29% .

Also Read: UP Assembly Election 2027: Yogi Adityanath, Raja Bhaiya, Shivpal Singh Yadav Among Leaders Who Have Never Lost Assembly Election

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UP Board Compartment Result Out At upmsp.edu.in; 98.95% Class 10, 79.29% Class 12 Students Qualify
Tags: UP Board Class 10UP Board Class 10 Compartment Result 2026UP Board Class 12 Compartment Result 2026UP Board Compartment Result 2026Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad

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UP Board Compartment Result Out At upmsp.edu.in; 98.95% Class 10, 79.29% Class 12 Students Qualify

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UP Board Compartment Result Out At upmsp.edu.in; 98.95% Class 10, 79.29% Class 12 Students Qualify
UP Board Compartment Result Out At upmsp.edu.in; 98.95% Class 10, 79.29% Class 12 Students Qualify
UP Board Compartment Result Out At upmsp.edu.in; 98.95% Class 10, 79.29% Class 12 Students Qualify
UP Board Compartment Result Out At upmsp.edu.in; 98.95% Class 10, 79.29% Class 12 Students Qualify

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