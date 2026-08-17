UP Board Compartment Result Out At upmsp.edu.in; 98.95% Class 10, 79.29% Class 12 Students Qualify

UP Board Compartment Result 2026: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the UP Board Compartment Result 2026 for Classes 10 and 12 on August 17. The UP Board Class 10 & 12 result is released on the official website, upmsp.edu.in. A total of 98.95% students have qualified Class 10 and 79.29% students have passed Class 12 exams.

UP Board Compartment Result 2026: Steps to check The Result

Students can follow the given below steps to download the UP Board results.

Visit the official website of UPMSP, upmsp.edu.in.

Check on the High School Compartment/Improvement or Intermediate Compartment Examination Result 2026 link on the home page.

Choose the relevant result link for Class 10 or Class 12.

The result login page will open on the screen.

Enter the necessary details such as roll number and school code as mentioned on your admit card.

Click on the submit button.

The UP Board Compartment Result 2026 will appear on your screen.

Download and save the result for future purposes.

UP Board Class 10 Compartment Result 2026

A total of 20,855 students had registered for the UP Board High School Compartment/Improvement Exam 2026. Of these, 19,394 students appeared for the exam . Around 19,191 students passed the exam with overall pass percentage of 98.95% for UP Board Class 10.

UP Board Class 12 Compartment Result 2026

A total of 21,227 students had registered for the UP Board Intermediate Compartment Exam 2026. Around 20,540 students appeared for the exam. A total of 16,286 students have been declared successful. The overall pass percentage for the Class 12 is 79.29% .

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