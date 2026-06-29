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Home > Education News > UP Home Guard Recruitment: Final Answer Key Released, DV and PST Shortlist Announced

UP Home Guard Recruitment: Final Answer Key Released, DV and PST Shortlist Announced

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has published the final answer key for the Uttar Pradesh Home Guard Recruitment.

UP Home Guard Recruitment
UP Home Guard Recruitment

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Mon 2026-06-29 08:58 IST

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has published the final answer key for the Uttar Pradesh Home Guard Recruitment 2025 written test and announced the list of candidates who have qualified for the next level of selection. The total number of candidates qualified for Document Verification (DV) and Physical Standard Test (PST) is 107,221, which is about 2.6 times the total vacancy announced.

The 41,424 Home Guard posts under the recruitment process will be posted in the state. Candidates who appeared for the written test may check their individual final answer key by entering their roll number, date of birth and question booklet number on the UPPRPB website.

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Which has qualified for the DV & PST round

Based on the normalised written test scores, the board has shortlisted 107,221 candidates to the next level of recruitment. The final merit list was prepared after adding marks for preferential qualifications and the reservation policy of Uttar Pradesh.

The district-wise and category-wise cut-off has also been released. Candidates are advised to check their eligibility and compile required documents for the upcoming verification process.

What was the final answer key modified to

The Home Guard written examination is conducted in six shifts on April 25, 26 and 27. The provisional answer key is released between May 7 and May 10, and candidates could make objections online against the key with supporting documents.

The subject experts who examined objections made against the key made the decision to accept challenges to two questions. One question was cancelled because both the question and answer options were found to be wrong. The Board has stated that marks for the cancelled question will be awarded as per the directions of the Allahabad High Court in the Pawan Kumar Agrahari vs Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission case.

In a different question, it was found that more than one answer option was correct. The board has stated that candidates who have selected any of the correct options will be awarded full marks for that question.

Where can candidates access the final answer key

Candidates can log into the UPPRPB portal with their roll number, date of birth and question booklet number to view their final answer key. The portal will remain operational until July 4.

The Board has notified that no further objections about the questions, answer options or the answer key will be accepted, and the final answer key has been conclusive.

When will the DV and PST schedules be announced

UPPRPB has said that the Document Verification and Physical Standard Test schedule will be published soon on its official website. Candidates are advised to keep checking the Board’s website for updates on the examination schedule, domicile and other recruitment-related directions.

Candidates shortlisted are advised to bring the required documents with them and keep track of official notifications so as to not miss any crucial deadline in the recruitment process.

Also Read: Indian Air Force MTS Recruitment 2026: Apply for Group C posts before July 27

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UP Home Guard Recruitment: Final Answer Key Released, DV and PST Shortlist Announced

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UP Home Guard Recruitment: Final Answer Key Released, DV and PST Shortlist Announced

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