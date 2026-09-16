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Home > Education News > UP PGT Notification 2026: No TET Needed for 2,607 Teacher Jobs, Applications Begin Sept 18, Check How to Apply

UP PGT Notification 2026: No TET Needed for 2,607 Teacher Jobs, Applications Begin Sept 18, Check How to Apply

UPESSC has announced 2,607 PGT vacancies in aided schools. Applications begin on September 18. Here are the eligibility rules, salary, fees, exam pattern and key dates.

UP PGT Notification 2026 (Photo: ANI)
UP PGT Notification 2026 (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-09-16 15:04 IST

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has announced the UP PGT Recruitment 2026 notification for the post of Lecturer or Post Graduate Teacher with 2,607 vacancies. The advertisement was published on September 15 with Advt. No. 06/2026. The online application process will start on September 18, 2026. The last date to apply is October 17.

UP PGT Vacancy 2026: 2,607 Posts Announced

The vacancies are divided between boys’ and girls’ schools.

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  • Boys’ schools: 2,329 posts
  • Girls’ schools: 278 posts
  • Total: 2,607 posts

The vacancies cover 26 subjects, including Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu, Economics, Sociology, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, History, Geography, Education, Civics and Agriculture. The commission has also indicated that the number of vacancies may change.

UP PGT 2026 Important Dates

Candidates should keep these dates in mind:

  • Notification released: September 15, 2026
  • Applications begin: September 18, 2026
  • Last date for fee payment: October 17, 2026
  • Last date to apply: October 17, 2026
  • Last date for corrections: October 21, 2026
  • Written exam: December 15 and 16, 2026

UP PGT Eligibility: Who Can Apply?

Candidates generally need a postgraduate degree in the relevant subject from a recognised university or institution. A B.Ed degree is also required as prescribed for the recruitment. The age limit is 21 to 62 years as of July 1, 2026, subject to applicable category rules and relaxations.

One important point is that TET or CTET is not mandatory for this PGT recruitment, according to the recruitment details reported in the notification.

UP PGT Salary 2026: Pay Up To Rs 1.51 Lakh

Selected candidates will be placed under Pay Level-8. The salary range is Rs 47,600 to Rs 1,51,100.

OTR Is Mandatory Before Applying

There is an important development in the process of application submission. Applicants are expected to do the One Time Registration (OTR) before applying for the PGT. The application shall be received via the online portal of the commission. Applicants are advised to do the registration and form submission well ahead of the deadline.

UP PGT Application Fee

The fee varies according to the candidate’s category:

  • UR/OBC/EWS: Rs 1,500
  • SC/ST: Rs 750
  • Divyang candidates: Rs 500

Candidates should check the detailed notification for the applicable fee and category conditions before making payment.

How Will UP PGT Selection Take Place?

The selection process includes a written examination and interview. The written test carries 360 marks, while the interview carries 40 marks, making the total selection score 400 marks.

The written examination will have 120 objective questions. These include:

  • General Knowledge: 30 questions
  • Subject-specific: 90 questions

The exam duration will be two hours. Candidates will mark their answers on an OMR sheet using a black ballpoint pen.

UP PGT 2026: Check Reservation Rules Carefully

The notification also contains detailed rules for reserved categories. Candidates claiming reservation must use the prescribed certificates and formats.

Candidates from reserved categories who are not domiciled in Uttar Pradesh may not be eligible for the state’s reservation benefits and can be treated under the general category. The notification also lays down specific conditions for caste, EWS, disability and other reservation certificates.

With applications opening on September 18, candidates should complete their OTR first and carefully check the subject-wise eligibility before submitting the UP PGT 2026 application.

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UP PGT Notification 2026: No TET Needed for 2,607 Teacher Jobs, Applications Begin Sept 18, Check How to Apply
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UP PGT Notification 2026: No TET Needed for 2,607 Teacher Jobs, Applications Begin Sept 18, Check How to Apply
UP PGT Notification 2026: No TET Needed for 2,607 Teacher Jobs, Applications Begin Sept 18, Check How to Apply
UP PGT Notification 2026: No TET Needed for 2,607 Teacher Jobs, Applications Begin Sept 18, Check How to Apply
UP PGT Notification 2026: No TET Needed for 2,607 Teacher Jobs, Applications Begin Sept 18, Check How to Apply
UP PGT Notification 2026: No TET Needed for 2,607 Teacher Jobs, Applications Begin Sept 18, Check How to Apply

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