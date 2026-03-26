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Home > Education News > UP Police SI Result 2026 Expected Soon: When and Where to Check Merit List, How to Download Scorecard

UP Police SI Result 2026 Expected Soon: When and Where to Check Merit List, How to Download Scorecard

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is expected to announce the UP Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Result 2026.

UP Police SI Result 2026
UP Police SI Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 26, 2026 17:18:31 IST

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UP Police SI Result 2026 Expected Soon: When and Where to Check Merit List, How to Download Scorecard

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is expected to be declared soon. Once the result link is active, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check the UP Police SI Result 2026 on the official website.

The result is highly awaited as more than 10 lakh candidates appeared for 4.543 SI posts, and it is one of the stiffest police recruitment exams in the state.

When will UP Police SI Result 2026 be declared

The UP SI Result 2026 is expected to be declared in April 2026. The result will be published after the answer key process and evaluation of objections are complete.

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The written exam was held on 14 and 15 March 2026, and the provisional answer key was published on March 23. The final answer key will be released soon, after which the results will be declared.

Where to check UP SI Result 2026

Candidates can check the result online from the official website of UPPRPB. The result link will be made active on uppbpb.gov.in. So it is recommended to keep the login credentials handy to avoid any last-minute delay.

How to download UP Police SI Result 2026

Candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below to download the result:

  • Open the official website uppbpb.gov.in
  • Click on the link for UP Police SI Result 2026
  • Enter the required login details
  • Submit the details
  • Download the result PDF
  • Search for your roll number 

Candidates will also be able to download the personalized scorecard after logging in.

What is included in the UP SI merit list 2026

The UP SI merit list 2026 will be published in a PDF file. The file will contain the roll number of candidates who have qualified for the next round.

The merit list may be published with separate categories, and the candidates can find their roll number by simply using Ctrl+F. The merit list will provide information about the candidates who qualify for the next steps.

What details will the UP SI scorecard 2026 show

The scorecard will contain details of the candidate’s name, roll number, marks secured, and qualification status. It may also contain marks in individual sections, if any. Candidates will be able to know their performance based on their marks in the exam.

What is the expected UP SI cut-off 2026

The cut-off marks for UP SI will be declared along with the result. It will differ according to multiple factors like the number of candidates, the difficulty level of the exam, and the number of vacancies.

With the number of candidates applying, it is expected to be a tough competition, and the cut-off marks will vary depending on the category.

What happens after the UP Police SI result 2026

The candidates appearing for the written exam and qualifying will appear for multiple components, like Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), verification of documents, and medical checkup. The final result will be declared depending on the total performance in all the stages.

What should candidates keep in mind

Candidates are recommended to monitor the official website for any information about the result and subsequent steps. They are also advised to download and save the result and scorecard as a reference.

Since the result is due soon, candidates are advised to keep themselves prepared for the next steps.

Also Read: UP Board Result 2026 Soon: Check Expected Result Date And How to Check Scorecard

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Tags: UP Police SI ResultUP Police SI Result 2026UP Police Sub Inspector result 2026UP SI result date

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UP Police SI Result 2026 Expected Soon: When and Where to Check Merit List, How to Download Scorecard

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UP Police SI Result 2026 Expected Soon: When and Where to Check Merit List, How to Download Scorecard
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