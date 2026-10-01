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Home > Education News > UP Shiksha Mitras Get Major Setback: HC Rejects Plea To Appear For Special TET 2026, What Next?

UP Shiksha Mitras Get Major Setback: HC Rejects Plea To Appear For Special TET 2026, What Next?

The ruling has left Shiksha Mitras seeking clarity on their options ahead of the TET qualification deadline.

UP Shiksha Mitras Get Major Setback: HC Rejects Plea To Appear For Special TET 2026, What Next?

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-10-01 18:07 IST

Uttar Pradesh’s Shiksha Mitras will not be able to appear for the Special Teacher Eligibility Test (Special TET) 2026, following a decision by the Allahabad High Court. The court on Thursday dismissed petitions seeking their inclusion in the special examination, dealing a setback to 221 petitioners who had sought the opportunity to appear.

Why Did the High Court Reject the Plea?

A bench of Justice Manju Rani Chauhan held that the petitioners could not claim a right to sit for the Special TET merely because they were eligible to appear for the regular TET. The court also noted that the legal status of Shiksha Mitras differs from that of the categories of in-service teachers covered by the Special TET. The petition was filed by Waseem Ahmed and 220 others. The petitioners had challenged the decision to exclude Shiksha Mitras from the special examination.

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What Is Special TET?

The Special TET 2026 is a special Teacher Eligibility Test being conducted in Uttar Pradesh for specified categories of serving teachers who need to obtain TET qualification. The examination follows the Supreme Court’s direction making TET qualification mandatory for serving teachers. The UP government has said the Special TET will provide eligible in-service teachers an opportunity to meet this requirement. The 2026 examination is scheduled for November 3, with 150 questions in each paper and no negative marking.

Why Is the 2028 Deadline Important?

The Supreme Court has extended the deadline for serving teachers to obtain TET qualification to August 31, 2028. The requirement has significant implications for teachers who do not yet hold the qualification. For Shiksha Mitras, however, Thursday’s High Court ruling means they cannot use the Special TET route covered by the government’s 2026 notification. Their petition had specifically sought inclusion in that examination.

What Happens Next for Shiksha Mitras?

The immediate question for Shiksha Mitras is what avenue remains available to them to meet the TET requirement. The High Court’s ruling does not itself create an alternative examination or alter the Supreme Court’s broader TET requirement. The Special TET notification provides a route for the categories specifically covered by it, while Shiksha Mitras remain outside that eligibility framework following the court’s decision. The issue could therefore continue to remain significant for Shiksha Mitras as the August 31, 2028 deadline approaches.
Also Read: GRP Guards ‘Rob’ Man Of Rs 6,000 After Finding Gutka In His Possession; Cops Flee After Victim Makes Video

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UP Shiksha Mitras Get Major Setback: HC Rejects Plea To Appear For Special TET 2026, What Next?
Tags: Allahabad High CourtShiksha Mitra court caseShiksha Mitra latest newsShiksha Mitra TETSpecial TET 2026Special TET eligibilityUP Shiksha MitrasUP Special TETUP TET 2026

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UP Shiksha Mitras Get Major Setback: HC Rejects Plea To Appear For Special TET 2026, What Next?

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UP Shiksha Mitras Get Major Setback: HC Rejects Plea To Appear For Special TET 2026, What Next?

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UP Shiksha Mitras Get Major Setback: HC Rejects Plea To Appear For Special TET 2026, What Next?
UP Shiksha Mitras Get Major Setback: HC Rejects Plea To Appear For Special TET 2026, What Next?
UP Shiksha Mitras Get Major Setback: HC Rejects Plea To Appear For Special TET 2026, What Next?
UP Shiksha Mitras Get Major Setback: HC Rejects Plea To Appear For Special TET 2026, What Next?
UP Shiksha Mitras Get Major Setback: HC Rejects Plea To Appear For Special TET 2026, What Next?

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