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Home > Education News > UP TET City Intimation Slip 2026 Released at upsssc.gov.in: Check Exam City Details and How to Download City Intimation Slip

UP TET City Intimation Slip 2026 Released at upsssc.gov.in: Check Exam City Details and How to Download City Intimation Slip

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the UP TET 2026 city intimation slip on its official website.

UP TET City Intimation Slip 2026
UP TET City Intimation Slip 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Mon 2026-06-22 12:41 IST

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has uploaded the UP TET 2026 city intimation slip on its official website. Anyone registered for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test can now know where their examination will be conducted and plan travel accordingly. The city intimation slip is online at upsssc.gov.in; it notifies applicants about the city where their exam will be conducted but does not mention the exact examination centre. That will be posted in the admit cards, which will be released on June 30. The UP TET 2026 will be held in offline mode on July 2, 3 and 4 in various centres spanning the state.

What is the UP TET city intimation slip

The city intimation slip is a preliminary notification sent out before the admit cards. The slip lets candidates know which city they have been allotted to appear for the test in.

The document helps aspirants plan travel and booking accommodation in advance, particularly if they have been allotted for examination in a city apart from their districts of residence. Officials have confirmed that the intimation slip for the city should not be taken as an entry pass.

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How to download UP TET city intimation slip 2026

Candidates can download the city intimation slip from the official website by logging in with their details.

To download:

  • Visit the official website of UPESSC.
  • Click on the link for the UP TET 2026 City Indication Slip.
  • Enter the details in the required fields.
  • Click on submit.
  • View and download the city indication slip.
  • Save the slip for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the details in the slip carefully after downloading.

When will UP TET admit card 2026 be released

The UP TET admit card will be released on 30th June 2026. Unlike the city slip, the admit card will contain all the necessary information about the exam, including the address of the examination centre, reporting time, shift details and important information. Candidates are required to carry the admit card to the examination centre along with a valid photo identity proof. It is not possible to enter without the necessary documents.

What is the UP TET 2026 exam schedule

UP TET 2026 is going to be out for three days, from 02 July till 04 July. The UP Teachers Eligibility Test 2026 is, post that, one of the most important eligibility exams of all for teachers of Uttar Pradesh. The exam will be conducted in two papers. Paper 1 is for candidates who want to gain eligibility for teaching in Classes I to V, while Paper 2 is for teaching in Classes VI to VIII. Candidates who wish to undo both levels are expected to appear for both papers, for the pertinence of the prescription of eligibility by the authorities.

Does UP TET matter for teaching jobs

UP Teachers Eligibility Test 2026 is a qualifying exam for teaching in upper primary and primary schools in all of the states of Uttar Pradesh. Eligibility through the exam will be a prerequisite for people who want to get selected as teachers in the state school education system of Uttar Pradesh. Now that the city intimation slip has been released by the state, aspirants can prepare for the examination. Candidates are encouraged to make frequent visits to the official website for the admit card, exam instructions & other important announcements related to UP TET 2026 and for updates. 

Also Read: NEET UG 2026: NTA Calls Viral Paper Leak Video Fake, Says Re-Exam Conducted Under Tight Security 

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UP TET City Intimation Slip 2026 Released at upsssc.gov.in: Check Exam City Details and How to Download City Intimation Slip
Tags: UP TETUP TET 2026 examUP TET admit card 2026UP TET city intimation slip 2026UPESSC

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UP TET City Intimation Slip 2026 Released at upsssc.gov.in: Check Exam City Details and How to Download City Intimation Slip
UP TET City Intimation Slip 2026 Released at upsssc.gov.in: Check Exam City Details and How to Download City Intimation Slip
UP TET City Intimation Slip 2026 Released at upsssc.gov.in: Check Exam City Details and How to Download City Intimation Slip
UP TET City Intimation Slip 2026 Released at upsssc.gov.in: Check Exam City Details and How to Download City Intimation Slip

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