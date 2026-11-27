n a major development for thousands of government job aspirants, the Allahabad High Court has quashed the UPPCS 2025 preliminary examination results, affecting 11,727 candidates. The court’s decision has put the recruitment process back under scrutiny and directed the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) to prepare a fresh merit list. Candidates who qualify through the revised results will have to appear for the Mains examination again, followed by the interview stage. The ruling has also raised important questions about the selection process and the future of candidates who had already cleared the examination.

Why Did the Allahabad High Court Quash the Results?

The court’s decision centres on the treatment of reserved-category candidates who secure qualifying marks on merit. According to the petitioner’s counsel, the Commission had adopted an interpretation that restricted the consideration of such candidates in the open category. The High Court reiterated that the open category is available to candidates from all social categories who qualify on merit. The court held that candidates from reserved categories who qualify on merit cannot be denied consideration in the open category at any stage of the recruitment process.

What Happens Next in UPPCS 2025 Recruitment?

Following the court’s order, the recruitment process will return to the preliminary examination result stage. The UPPSC will first have to prepare and publish a revised Prelims merit list in accordance with the court’s directions. Candidates who make it to the revised list will then be required to appear for the Mains examination afresh. The interview stage will take place after the new Mains examination, and the final selection will be based on the revised recruitment process.

What Should Aspirants Do Now?

Candidates should regularly check the official UPPSC website for updates regarding the revised merit list, examination schedule and fresh instructions. Those who had previously qualified should not assume that their earlier selection will automatically remain valid. Similarly, candidates who were previously unsuccessful may find their names in the revised list. Aspirants should keep their documents ready, continue preparing for the Mains examination and avoid relying on unverified information circulating on social media. The immediate next step is to wait for the Commission’s official notification clarifying the revised schedule and implementation of the court’s order.

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