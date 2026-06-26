UPPSC PCS 2026 Notification Released for 500 Vacancies; Check Eligibility, Application Process, Fees and Exam Date

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has published the notification for the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) Examination 2026 and has invited the applications for around 500 Group A and Group B posts in various departments of the state government. The registration for the examination can be done online starting from June 25, and the candidates eligible to apply have until July 27, 2026, to lodge their applications on the official website.

The recruitment provides chances for the candidates who want to join the administrative services of the Uttar Pradesh state in various posts like Block Development Officer (BDO), Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and many others. The UPPSC has also posted the notification that the preliminary examination will take place on December 6, 2026.

Which candidates can apply for UPPSC PCS 2026

The candidates should possess a valid bachelor’s degree from any recognised university. While the majority of the positions only require a graduate degree, for certain posts additional qualifications may be necessary.

For instance, all the positions under Sub Registrar require a Doctorate in Law, while the positions of Statistical Officer require that the candidates possess a postgraduate degree in the relevant subjects. The candidates can refer to the official notification to ascertain the educational qualifications applicable to the position for which they are applying.

The prescribed age limit is between 21 and 40 years for candidates belonging to the General and EWS categories. Reserved category candidates are eligible for age relaxation of up to 45 years in accordance with the rules of the Uttar Pradesh state government.

How to apply for UPPSC PCS 2026

Candidates should complete one-time registration (OTR) before applying for the online application form. After OTR, the candidates can log in to the official portal, fill in the required personal and educational details, upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee as prescribed.

The application fee is fixed at Rs 125 for general candidates and Rs 65 for SC and ST candidates and Rs 25 for Persons with Disabilities (PwD).

Candidates should ensure all details are correct before finalising the application. The forms are required to be filled in correctly. Incomplete or incorrect applications may be refused at the time of verification.

What is the UPPSC PCS 2026 selection procedure

The selection process has three phases: Preliminary Examination, Main Examination process, and Interview

The preliminary examination will be conducted in an objective format and will be the screening stage. Those candidates who qualify will be permitted to appear for the descriptive main examination. Through the main examination, those candidates who clear it would be called for the final interview, where their personality, communication skills and overall suitability for administrative services would be examined.

Both the schedule of the main examination and the interview would be announced by the commission after the preliminary stage is completed.

What should candidates keep in mind

Applicants are recommended to carry out the registration process well before the last date of the application process so as to avoid last-minute technical snags. They must also ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria while uploading valid documents during the application process.

On completion, candidates are advised to keep copies of the submitted application form and payment receipt for future reference. The UPPSC will issue subsequent updates, including further details such as the admit cards, examination centre details and other recruitment-related information, on its official website in the coming months.

The announcement of the UPPSC PCS examination continues to be one of the most awaited state civil services recruitment drives every year, with thousands of aspirants turning up for the selectivity of the administrative services across various Uttar Pradesh government departments.

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