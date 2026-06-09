UPSC CDS 2 and NDA 2 Registration 2026 Ends Today at upsc.gov.in; Check Eligibility, Direct Apply Link and Exam Date

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the registration for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination 2 and National Defence Academy (NDA) Examination 2, 2026, on June 9. A little time still stands for those aspirants who have not completed their application process and wish to register through the official UPSC website. The application process for both the examinations commenced on May 20, 2026, and thousands of aspirants have applied for this test for joining various branches of the Indian Armed Forces. Therefore, timely viewing and completion of registration are highly recommended so as to avoid any last-minute technical glitches and wrong submissions through the UPSC website. As per the examination calendar, UPSC CDS 2 as well as NDA 2 examinations are scheduled to be conducted on September 13, 2026.

What Are UPSC CDS 2 and NDA 2 Exams

The CDS as well as the NDA examination are the most preferred defence recruitment tests conducted by the UPSC. These examinations grant candidates the ability to join all the top training academies as well as to serve in the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force.

The CDS examination is mainly for those fresh graduates who are willing to pursue their careers in various defence academies, and the NDA examination is for those who have passed or appear for their Class 12 examinations. The selected candidates undergo specific procedures and training, which is required before they are inducted into the armed forces.

How to Apply for UPSC CDS 2 and NDA 2

The applicants need to complete the application process online via the UPSC website. The procedure involves registration through the One-Time Registration (OTR) system, submission of personal and educational information, upload of required documents and payment of the application fee.

The applicants need to check all the information before the final submission of the application. Any mistake regarding the personal information, educational qualifications and the uploaded documents may cause doubt in the later phase of the recruitment process. The applicants are also instructed to keep a copy of the confirmation page and details of the application.

What Is UPSC CDS 2 Eligibility Criteria

The general requirement for the CDS 2 examination is graduation from any recognised university. However, the eligibility criteria may vary depending on the academy/service branch they are applying to.

Certain entries may require candidates to possess engineering or technical qualifications, apart from the educational qualifications, particularly the entries for the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force. Individuals must read the official notification carefully and ensure that they meet all the academic and age-related eligibility requisites before applying.

Who can apply for UPSC NDA 2 2026

The NDA 2 exam is conducted for candidates who are appearing or have passed Class 12 or equivalent examinations from the recognised boards. Apart from academics, various other aspects such as age and nationality also form requisites for the exam.

The exam is an entry point for young aspirants who seek admission into the National Defence Academy and start their careers from the fledgling stage with military training. Achievers who have interest in joining the Air Force may also be required to meet other subject-specific requirements in Class 12.

When will UPSC CDS 2 and NDA 2 exams be conducted

According to the dates as per the notification, the UPSC will conduct both exams on September 13, 2026. After the written examination, aspirants will need to go for an interview and medical examination within specified time limits, if shortlisted. Since the registration deadline closes today, those who are eligible but have not applied yet need to submit their application right away; otherwise, they will have to wait until the next round of recruitment to be admitted through these extremely difficult defence examinations.

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