UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2026 Released: Check Hall Ticket Download Link At upsconline.nic.in

The UPSC Mains Admit Card 2026 has been issued on August 14 on the official website at upsconline.nic.in. Candidates who have registered their application forms can download the admit card using required login details. The UPSC Mains admit card contains details such as exam date, shift timing and exam centre details.
UPSC Mains Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC Mains Admit Card 2026 in online mode. Candidates appearing for UPSC Civil Services Exam can download their hall ticket by using login details. The UPSC mains 2026 admit card contains the name of the candidate, exam date, shift timing and exam centre details and others.
Steps to Download UPSC Mains Admit Card 2026?
Candidates can download UPSC Mains Hall Ticket 2026 by using registration ID or roll number and date of birth
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Visit official website at upsconline.nic.in
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Click on admit card section available on homepage
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Select Civil Services Examination 2026
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Enter Registration ID or Roll Number & Date of Birth
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Click on Submit Button
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Download UPSC Mains Admit Card 2026
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Check details mentioned in the admit card carefully
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Take print out of the same for future reference
Details Mentioned on the UPSC Mains Admit Card 2026
The following details will be mentioned in the admit card.
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Name of the Candidate
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Roll Number
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Registration Number
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Date of Birth
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Exam Date
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Reporting Time
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Exam Time
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Exam Centre Name & Address
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Photograph & Signature
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Important Instructions
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Shamshad Ali is a New Delhi–based journalist with over six years of experience spanning breaking news writing, on-the-ground reporting, and editing. When he isn’t chasing headlines, Shamshad is usually exploring new destinations, discovering hidden culinary gems, and striking up conversations with strangers. Many of whom turn out to be great sources, and even better friends. He can be reached at shamshadali.dar@gmail.com.