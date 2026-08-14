UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2026 Released: Check Hall Ticket Download Link At upsconline.nic.in

The UPSC Mains Admit Card 2026 has been issued on August 14 on the official website at upsconline.nic.in. Candidates who have registered their application forms can download the admit card using required login details. The UPSC Mains admit card contains details such as exam date, shift timing and exam centre details.

UPSC Mains Admit Card 2026 Download Link

The Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC Mains Admit Card 2026 in online mode. Candidates appearing for UPSC Civil Services Exam can download their hall ticket by using login details. The UPSC mains 2026 admit card contains the name of the candidate, exam date, shift timing and exam centre details and others.

Steps to Download UPSC Mains Admit Card 2026?

Candidates can download UPSC Mains Hall Ticket 2026 by using registration ID or roll number and date of birth

Visit official website at upsconline.nic.in

Click on admit card section available on homepage

Select Civil Services Examination 2026

Enter Registration ID or Roll Number & Date of Birth

Click on Submit Button

Download UPSC Mains Admit Card 2026

Check details mentioned in the admit card carefully

Take print out of the same for future reference

Details Mentioned on the UPSC Mains Admit Card 2026

The following details will be mentioned in the admit card.

Name of the Candidate

Roll Number

Registration Number

Date of Birth

Exam Date

Reporting Time

Exam Time

Exam Centre Name & Address

Photograph & Signature

Important Instructions

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