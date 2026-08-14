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Home > Education News > UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2026 Released: Check Hall Ticket Download Link At upsconline.nic.in

UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2026 Released: Check Hall Ticket Download Link At upsconline.nic.in

UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2026 Released: Check Hall Ticket Download Link At upsconline.nic.in

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Fri 2026-08-14 19:26 IST

The UPSC Mains Admit Card 2026 has been issued on August 14 on the official website at upsconline.nic.in. Candidates who have registered their application forms  can download the admit card using required login details. The UPSC Mains admit card contains details such as exam date, shift timing and exam centre details. 

UPSC Mains Admit Card 2026 Download Link

The Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC Mains Admit Card 2026 in online mode. Candidates appearing for UPSC Civil Services Exam can download their hall ticket by using login details. The UPSC mains 2026 admit card contains the name of the candidate, exam date, shift timing and exam centre details and others. 

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Steps to Download UPSC Mains Admit Card 2026?

Candidates can download UPSC Mains Hall Ticket 2026 by using registration ID or roll number and date of birth 

  • Visit official website at upsconline.nic.in

  • Click on admit card section available on homepage

  • Select Civil Services Examination 2026

  • Enter Registration ID or Roll Number & Date of Birth

  • Click on Submit Button

  • Download UPSC Mains Admit Card 2026

  • Check details mentioned in the admit card carefully

  • Take print out of the same for future reference

Details Mentioned on the UPSC Mains Admit Card 2026

The following details will be mentioned in the admit card. 

  • Name of the Candidate

  • Roll Number

  • Registration Number

  • Date of Birth

  • Exam Date

  • Reporting Time

  • Exam Time

  • Exam Centre Name & Address

  • Photograph & Signature

  • Important Instructions

 Also Read: “Don’t Come Here”: Punjab Man’s Tearful Warning Against ‘Donkey’ Route From Mexico; Watch Video

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UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2026 Released: Check Hall Ticket Download Link At upsconline.nic.in
Tags: UPSC Mains Admit CardUPSC Mains Admit Card 2026UPSC Mains Admit Card 2026 DownloadUPSC Mains Admit Card 2026 Download LinkUPSC Mains Hall Ticket 2026

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