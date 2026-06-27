UPSC Direct Recruitment 2026 Begins: Apply Online for Multiple Government Posts Before July 17

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications online for direct recruitment to several posts under different ministries and departments. The recruitment drive announced by Advertisement No. 07/2026 covers posts under ministries such as agriculture, health, defence, aviation, archaeology and corporate affairs. Applications can be submitted through the online Recruitment Application (ORA) portal by eligible candidates from 27th June to 17th July 2026. The vacancies comprise both administrative and technical posts. Thus, candidates belonging to different branches of study can apply for the central government jobs.

Which positions are open under UPSC Direct Recruitment 2026

The latest UPSC notification covers vacancies in various ministries and organisations.

The specific posts that are covered are:

Joint Director in Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare

Medical Officer/Research Officer (Siddha) in Ministry of Ayush

Aeronautical Officer

Legal Officer in DGCA

Company Prosecutor in Ministry of Corporate Affairs

Deputy Superintending Archaeologist in Archaeological Survey of India

Senior Photographic Officer/Photographic Officer in Ministry of Defence

Civilian Assistant Security Officer

Store Officer (Civilian)

Specialist Grade III

Assistant Professor in Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Candidates are advised to carefully read the official notification for educational qualifications, experience requirements and eligibility criteria applicable to each post.

Who is eligible for UPSC recruitment

Eligibility criteria vary from post to post. Though some posts require candidates to have special professional qualifications and experience, some also allow candidates with related bachelor’s or postgraduate degrees.

Candidates are advised to ensure that they meet the prescribed qualifications, age limits and category-wise relaxations before submitting their applications. As there are several ministries involved, eligibility criteria would differ from one post to another.

How to apply for UPSC Direct Recruitment 2026

Candidates can file the UPSC Direct Application through the UPSC ORA portal online by following the steps:

Go to the official UPSC website or ORA portal.

Register as a new user (if required).

Fill the online application form with all personal, academic and professional information.

Upload the required documents in the specified format.

Carefully go through the application to ensure there are no mistakes before submitting the application Submit the application and download the confirmation page to be used in future applications.

The candidates ensure that they do upload CAPS as per the formats mentioned in the notification; otherwise, their application may get rejected. Candidates should ensure that they upload precisely as per the formats specified in the notification; otherwise, their application might get rejected.

The application window will stay open till July 17, 2026, and no application will be accepted beyond the application deadline. Candidates should not delay filling the application on the last day, as traffic, when the portal is heavy, may delay the application process. Candidates should keep copies of the filled application form and supporting documents for the sake of future recruitment stages.

It is expected that UPSC will organise further selection stages like interviews or recruitment tests as per the requirement of the individual posts. Candidates should keep an eye on the official UPSC website for updates and information on recruitment schedules and examination and interview notices.

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