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Home > Education News > UPSC ESE Mains 2026 Schedule Released at upsc.gov.in, Check Official Schedule, Exam Pattern and Timings

UPSC ESE Mains 2026 Schedule Released at upsc.gov.in, Check Official Schedule, Exam Pattern and Timings

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official schedule for the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) Mains 2026.

UPSC ESE Mains 2026
UPSC ESE Mains 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 8, 2026 12:25:16 IST

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UPSC ESE Mains 2026 Schedule Released at upsc.gov.in, Check Official Schedule, Exam Pattern and Timings

The UPSC has announced the official dates of the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) Mains 2026.

The aspirants who have qualified for the preliminary phase can now gear up for the next important phase, which is now scheduled on June 21, 2026.

The Mains exam is the final cut-off for shortlisting the candidates for the personality test. 

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The examination will be conducted in descriptive mode, and the candidates will be tested on their core engineering subjects.

The aspirants have to prepare a strategy given that both the papers will appear on the same day.

When is UPSC ESE Mains 2026 scheduled

According to the official notification, the UPSC ESE 2026 Mains exam will be conducted on June 21. The exam will be conducted in two shifts on the same day.

This offers a limited paper recovery time to the candidates, and endurance and time management are the keys. 

What are the shift timings for ESE Mains 2026

The UPSC ESE 2026 Mains exam will be conducted in two sessions as follows: Paper I: 09:00 AM to 12:00 noon. Paper II: 02:30 PM to 05:30 PM.

Both the papers will be of three hours’ duration. The candidates have to appear for both papers or lose eligibility for the selection process.

Which engineering disciplines are covered in ESE Mains

The UPSC ESE 2026 Mains exam will be conducted for many engineering disciplines as follows: Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering.

The UPSC ESE Mains exam will be conducted on the specific engineering stream for each candidate and will assess the technical knowledge and application abilities.

What is the UPSC ESE Mains exam pattern

The main examination will take place in offline mode and will follow a standard (descriptive) pattern.

Aspirants will have to draft detailed answers, unlike the objective exams. Each paper is 300 marks, and the total marks for the written stage are 600. 

The exam tests the candidate’s conceptual clarity, analytical and problem-solving skills. Take note that performance in the written exam is very important, as it decides whether you will qualify for the final interview round.

Why is the ESE Mains exam important

The Engineering Services Examination is the most competitive exam for engineering graduates in India. The main stage is a crucial filter in the selection process.

Candidates who qualify this stage will then appear for the personality test. The final selection is made from a pool of candidates who qualify for the personality test.

How should candidates prepare for UPSC ESE Mains 2026

Now that the exam date is out, candidates must prepare following the official pattern. Their preparation must be on core subjects, answer writing and time management.

They should practise previous years’ question papers and improve descriptive answer presentation for good preparation.

Also, there is a need to keep checking the official UPSC website for any updates on admit cards, exam instructions and other important announcements.

Also Read: Bihar OFSS Admission 2026 for Class 11 Begins, Check Application Process and Fee Details
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Tags: ESE MainsESE Mains exam dateUPSC Engineering Services ExamUPSC ESEUPSC ESE Mains 2026UPSC ESE schedule

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UPSC ESE Mains 2026 Schedule Released at upsc.gov.in, Check Official Schedule, Exam Pattern and Timings
UPSC ESE Mains 2026 Schedule Released at upsc.gov.in, Check Official Schedule, Exam Pattern and Timings
UPSC ESE Mains 2026 Schedule Released at upsc.gov.in, Check Official Schedule, Exam Pattern and Timings
UPSC ESE Mains 2026 Schedule Released at upsc.gov.in, Check Official Schedule, Exam Pattern and Timings

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