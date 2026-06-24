UPSC GK Quiz: Which Country Has the World’s Longest Coastline?

Coastlines are vital to a country’s geography, economy, climate and biodiversity, not to mention such matters as trade routes, fishing, tourism and wildlife. Icebound Arctic marine regions or remote tropical island chains, several countries enjoy extensive coastlines that sprawl across oceans and ecosystems.

For students looking to compete in exams and general knowledge tests, it’s no surprise that the question that often comes up is: which country has the world’s longest coastline? The answer is Canada. However, the truth about the longest coastlines in the world is very different to this single fact and brings to life some of the world’s more fascinating ecosystems.

Which country has the world’s longest coastline

Canada has the world’s longest coastline, with more than 202,000 kilometres. It sits on the border of three major oceans, the Atlantic, Pacific and Arctic, and holds an abundance of bays, fjords, islands and inlets.

One key factor in Canada’s extensive coastline is the number of islands within its borders, many of which are located in the Arctic. These coastal regions are a stronghold for marine life, with mussels, whales, seals and bears all sharing common habitats.

Why do some countries have longer coastlines

The amount of a country’s coastline is not simply a function of its size. Geography also has a strong influence. Countries with many islands, peninsulas, bays and other irregularities on their coastlines usually have much longer coastlines than countries with smooth coastlines.

This is known to be the twilight zone, the “coastline paradox”, when the length of coastlines can change with scale. For this reason, countries with more fragmented coastlines usually have much longer coastlines.

What countries have the longest coastlines after Canada

Although Canada has the longest coastline, many other countries also have very long coastlines.

Russia has one of the longest coastlines in the world because of its vast Arctic and Pacific Ocean littoral. Indonesia has the second-longest coastline, having thousands of islands across Southeast Asia. Norway, a famous fjord country, has one of the longest coastlines for its small geographical size.

Other countries with the longest coastlines are often listed as Greenland, Japan, Australia, and the Philippines, each sometimes having its own unique set of geographical forces at work.

How can long coastlines help a country

Coastal countries have many economic advantages. The access to international shipping channels allows ports and shipping infrastructure to be situated in these coastal locations. A large number of coastal areas also feature fishing and aquaculture activities.

There is also a significant tourism benefit. Coastal areas with beaches, marine parks and scenic locations receive millions of visitors annually. Biodiversity is preserved in mangrove forests, coral reefs and estuaries.

What are the disadvantages of a country with a long coastline

Terrestrial nations with extensive coastlines see risks from environmental issues. Climate change-associated sea-level rise and its attendant impacts, such as storm surges, storm erosion and extreme weather, have become a growing threat in many coastal areas of the world.

Managing such vast coastlines requires enormous investment in environmental protection, disaster management, climate change adaptation and research, and other rational development planning.

Why is this GK fact important for students

Sometimes the answer to a world geography question occurs in school examinations, competitive examinations and scholarship examinations. Knowing that Canada has the longest coastline in the world will be useful. Good to understand the reasons behind it!

As they continue to shape trade, climate and biodiversity, coastlines remain one of the most important geographical features affecting nations across the world.

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