LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci mamata banerjee BlackmailCase Iran news Lakshmi Priya Angadveer g7 farhan akhtar Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news anti-conversion law CUET scorecard Indian Equity Market News bcci mamata banerjee BlackmailCase Iran news Lakshmi Priya Angadveer g7 farhan akhtar Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news anti-conversion law CUET scorecard Indian Equity Market News bcci mamata banerjee BlackmailCase Iran news Lakshmi Priya Angadveer g7 farhan akhtar Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news anti-conversion law CUET scorecard Indian Equity Market News bcci mamata banerjee BlackmailCase Iran news Lakshmi Priya Angadveer g7 farhan akhtar Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news anti-conversion law CUET scorecard Indian Equity Market News
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci mamata banerjee BlackmailCase Iran news Lakshmi Priya Angadveer g7 farhan akhtar Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news anti-conversion law CUET scorecard Indian Equity Market News bcci mamata banerjee BlackmailCase Iran news Lakshmi Priya Angadveer g7 farhan akhtar Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news anti-conversion law CUET scorecard Indian Equity Market News bcci mamata banerjee BlackmailCase Iran news Lakshmi Priya Angadveer g7 farhan akhtar Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news anti-conversion law CUET scorecard Indian Equity Market News bcci mamata banerjee BlackmailCase Iran news Lakshmi Priya Angadveer g7 farhan akhtar Google Gemini business news Ghaziabad crime news anti-conversion law CUET scorecard Indian Equity Market News
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > UPSC GK Quiz: Which Indian City Is Known As The City Of Seven Islands? Test Your Geography Knowledge

UPSC GK Quiz: Which Indian City Is Known As The City Of Seven Islands? Test Your Geography Knowledge

India's cities are known for their unique histories, but one major metropolis stands out for a geographical distinction that dates back centuries.

City Of Seven Islands
City Of Seven Islands

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Thu 2026-06-18 15:49 IST

India’s financial capital is often referred to as the “City of Seven Islands” because it was initially formed by seven islands that were subsequently connected by land reclamations. Mumbai is today a thriving city known for its skyline, film industry, ports and financial services. But a few centuries ago, the city had a completely different look, with its territory divided into seven islands that were located in the Arabian Sea.

Why does Mumbai go by the name City of Seven Islands

The nickname originated due to Mumbai’s composition of seven islands: Bombay Island, Colaba, Little Colaba (Old Woman’s Island), Mazagaon, Mahim, Parel and Worli in the past.

In the past, these islands were separated by creeks, swamps and tidally flooded areas. Moving between them was often difficult, especially during high tide. With time, several engineering works were carried out to link them together, and the current is a single piece of land. This nickname is one of the most interesting ways in which the geographical history of Mumbai is remembered today.

You Might Be Interested In

Who were the earliest settlers of the islands

Before colonial times, the majority of the islands were inhabited by the Koli fisherman community. The Kolis were dependent on the sea for their livelihood and settled along the coast. Many of these fishing villages still exist today and continue to preserve traditions that date back centuries. Their existence demonstrates the city’s close relationship with the Arabian Sea long before it became a major commercial centre.

What did the British do with the islands

Following a short period of Portuguese rule, the islands came under the control of the British in the 17th century. The British realised the importance of India’s natural harbour and began to develop the islands into a major port. For this purpose, they started various projects to link the islands and turn out more fertile land. This new development was fundamental in the formation of the modern city of Mumbai.

What were the role of the land reclamation

Large-scale reclamation of land was one of the First Mumbai projects. The Hornby Vellard, for example, helped to alleviate flooding and connect a number of isolated islands. As the project progressed, various creeks and marshlands were filled, roads were built and infrastructure developed, making it possible for the capital city to grow rapidly alongside the expansion of trade, industry and the population. It remains one of India’s most notable feats of urban engineering.

What is the importance of Mumbai in the contemporary context

The city of Mumbai has not only been India’s financial capital but also one of the most powerful cities in the country, sporting large corporate headquarters, the Bombay Stock Exchange, major ports and the Hindi film industry.

Though the city now comes with a modern image, its very beginnings as seven distinct islands constitute a significant part of its heritage. “City of Seven Islands” still represents the amazing journey it has taken since it began as a group of islands during its emergence as one of the world’s most important cities.

Also Read: Delhi Schools to Undergo POCSO Safety Audit as LG VK Saxena Orders Stricter Child Protection Compliance

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UPSC GK Quiz: Which Indian City Is Known As The City Of Seven Islands? Test Your Geography Knowledge
Tags: GK quizMumbai historyUPSC geography quizwhy Mumbai is called city of seven islands

RELATED News

Delhi Schools to Undergo POCSO Safety Audit as LG VK Saxena Orders Stricter Child Protection Compliance

SBI PO Recruitment 2026 Begins for 1,500 Vacancies: Check Eligibility, Age Limit, Exam Pattern and Apply Online

AP EAMCET 2026 Results Declared: Download Rank Cards, Check Qualifying Marks and Counselling Process

AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 Out at resultsbie.ap.gov.in; Check 1st, 2nd Year Marks Memos Online

AP EAMCET 2026 Result Soon at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Check Rank Card Download Steps and Counselling Updates

LATEST NEWS

Ajay’s Cafe Celebrates the Spirit of Brotherhood and Motorcycling with GMRA on World Motorcycle Day 2026

Bareilly Horror: Intruders Kiss Woman, Threaten Husband

Prem Prakash Taneja & Kul Prakash Taneja Lead Pratapsons Jaipur Through Changing Retail Trends

Uttar Pradesh: Charged Rs 20 Extra For Cigarette Pack, Aligarh Shopkeeper Faces Rs 10 Lakh Fine

Crisil Flags Pressure On CAD As Brent Oil Expected To Stay Elevated; Current Account Deficit Set To Rise To 2.2% Of GDP Amid Surging Oil Prices

UPSC GK Quiz: Which Indian City Is Known As The City Of Seven Islands? Test Your Geography Knowledge

Stock Market Today, Closing Bell: SENSEX TODAY | NIFTY 50 | RUPEE

Centre Tells Delhi HC Telegram Is Hub For Terror, Drugs, Child Exploitation

Jacqueline Fernandez Is Now Taking on Horror After Action and Comedy Films, Shooting Starts This Month

Infinity Group Receives Prestigious 13th ICEA–UltraTech Outstanding Concrete Structure Award 2026

UPSC GK Quiz: Which Indian City Is Known As The City Of Seven Islands? Test Your Geography Knowledge

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UPSC GK Quiz: Which Indian City Is Known As The City Of Seven Islands? Test Your Geography Knowledge

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UPSC GK Quiz: Which Indian City Is Known As The City Of Seven Islands? Test Your Geography Knowledge
UPSC GK Quiz: Which Indian City Is Known As The City Of Seven Islands? Test Your Geography Knowledge
UPSC GK Quiz: Which Indian City Is Known As The City Of Seven Islands? Test Your Geography Knowledge
UPSC GK Quiz: Which Indian City Is Known As The City Of Seven Islands? Test Your Geography Knowledge

QUICK LINKS