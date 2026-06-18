UPSC GK Quiz: Which Indian City Is Known As The City Of Seven Islands? Test Your Geography Knowledge

India’s financial capital is often referred to as the “City of Seven Islands” because it was initially formed by seven islands that were subsequently connected by land reclamations. Mumbai is today a thriving city known for its skyline, film industry, ports and financial services. But a few centuries ago, the city had a completely different look, with its territory divided into seven islands that were located in the Arabian Sea.

Why does Mumbai go by the name City of Seven Islands

The nickname originated due to Mumbai’s composition of seven islands: Bombay Island, Colaba, Little Colaba (Old Woman’s Island), Mazagaon, Mahim, Parel and Worli in the past.

In the past, these islands were separated by creeks, swamps and tidally flooded areas. Moving between them was often difficult, especially during high tide. With time, several engineering works were carried out to link them together, and the current is a single piece of land. This nickname is one of the most interesting ways in which the geographical history of Mumbai is remembered today.

Who were the earliest settlers of the islands

Before colonial times, the majority of the islands were inhabited by the Koli fisherman community. The Kolis were dependent on the sea for their livelihood and settled along the coast. Many of these fishing villages still exist today and continue to preserve traditions that date back centuries. Their existence demonstrates the city’s close relationship with the Arabian Sea long before it became a major commercial centre.

What did the British do with the islands

Following a short period of Portuguese rule, the islands came under the control of the British in the 17th century. The British realised the importance of India’s natural harbour and began to develop the islands into a major port. For this purpose, they started various projects to link the islands and turn out more fertile land. This new development was fundamental in the formation of the modern city of Mumbai.

What were the role of the land reclamation

Large-scale reclamation of land was one of the First Mumbai projects. The Hornby Vellard, for example, helped to alleviate flooding and connect a number of isolated islands. As the project progressed, various creeks and marshlands were filled, roads were built and infrastructure developed, making it possible for the capital city to grow rapidly alongside the expansion of trade, industry and the population. It remains one of India’s most notable feats of urban engineering.

What is the importance of Mumbai in the contemporary context

The city of Mumbai has not only been India’s financial capital but also one of the most powerful cities in the country, sporting large corporate headquarters, the Bombay Stock Exchange, major ports and the Hindi film industry.

Though the city now comes with a modern image, its very beginnings as seven distinct islands constitute a significant part of its heritage. “City of Seven Islands” still represents the amazing journey it has taken since it began as a group of islands during its emergence as one of the world’s most important cities.

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