UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2026 Released: Exam on September 13; Check Download Steps And Guidelines

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the NDA 2 Admit Card 2026 on September 3, 2026, on its official website, upsc.gov.in. Candidates appearing for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (NDA/NA II) 2026 can download their hall tickets online. The UPSC NDA 2 examination is scheduled for September 13, 2026, for 394 vacancies.
NDA 2 2026 Exam in Two Shifts
The NDA 2 written examination will be conducted in two shifts on September 13.
Mathematics: 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM
General Ability Test (GAT): 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM
Candidates should carefully check the examination centre, reporting time and other instructions mentioned on their admit cards.
How to Download the NDA 2 2026 Admit Card
Candidates can follow these steps to download their NDA 2 hall ticket:
Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.
Step 2: Go to the Examinations section on the homepage.
Step 3: Find and click on the link for the NDA/NA Examination (II), 2026 Admit Card.
Step 4: Enter the required login details, such as the registration number or roll number and date of birth/password.
Step 5: Submit the details and download the admit card displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Check all details carefully and take a printout of the admit card for the examination.
NDA 2 2026 Exam Day Guidelines
Candidates should carry a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid photo identity card to the examination centre. They should reach the venue well before the reporting time to avoid last-minute delays. Candidates should carefully follow the instructions printed on the admit card regarding prohibited items, examination hall entry and conduct. The NDA 2 examination was being conducted for 394 vacancies. Candidates were advised to keep their admit cards safely until the completion of the examination and subsequent selection process.
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Shamshad Ali is a New Delhi–based journalist with over six years of experience spanning breaking news writing, on-the-ground reporting, and editing. When he isn’t chasing headlines, Shamshad is usually exploring new destinations, discovering hidden culinary gems, and striking up conversations with strangers. Many of whom turn out to be great sources, and even better friends. He can be reached at shamshadali.dar@gmail.com.