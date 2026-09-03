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Home > Education News > UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2026 Released: Exam on September 13; Check Download Steps And Guidelines

UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2026 Released: Exam on September 13; Check Download Steps And Guidelines

The exam will be held in two shifts, with Mathematics from 10 AM to 12:30 PM and GAT from 2 PM to 4:30 PM.

Candidates appearing for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (NDA/NA II) 2026 can download their hall tickets online.
Candidates appearing for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (NDA/NA II) 2026 can download their hall tickets online.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Thu 2026-09-03 22:28 IST

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the NDA 2 Admit Card 2026 on September 3, 2026, on its official website, upsc.gov.in. Candidates appearing for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (NDA/NA II) 2026 can download their hall tickets online. The UPSC NDA 2 examination is scheduled for September 13, 2026, for 394 vacancies.

NDA 2 2026 Exam in Two Shifts

The NDA 2 written examination will be conducted in two shifts on September 13.

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Mathematics: 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM
General Ability Test (GAT): 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM

Candidates should carefully check the examination centre, reporting time and other instructions mentioned on their admit cards.

How to Download the NDA 2 2026 Admit Card

Candidates can follow these steps to download their NDA 2 hall ticket:

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the Examinations section on the homepage.

Step 3: Find and click on the link for the NDA/NA Examination (II), 2026 Admit Card.

Step 4: Enter the required login details, such as the registration number or roll number and date of birth/password.

Step 5: Submit the details and download the admit card displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check all details carefully and take a printout of the admit card for the examination.

NDA 2 2026 Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates should carry a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid photo identity card to the examination centre. They should reach the venue well before the reporting time to avoid last-minute delays. Candidates should carefully follow the instructions printed on the admit card regarding prohibited items, examination hall entry and conduct. The NDA 2 examination was being conducted for 394 vacancies. Candidates were advised to keep their admit cards safely until the completion of the examination and subsequent selection process.

Also Read: UP Police Officer Found Dead In Uniform With Gunshot Wound, What Happened To Him?

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UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2026 Released: Exam on September 13; Check Download Steps And Guidelines
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UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2026 Released: Exam on September 13; Check Download Steps And Guidelines
UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2026 Released: Exam on September 13; Check Download Steps And Guidelines
UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2026 Released: Exam on September 13; Check Download Steps And Guidelines
UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2026 Released: Exam on September 13; Check Download Steps And Guidelines

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