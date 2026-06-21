UPSC Opens CSE Mains 2026 DAF Window: Candidates Can Apply Online Until June 28 | Check Details Inside

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened the Detailed Application Form (DAF) window for candidates who qualified in the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026. Submission of the DAF is mandatory for aspirants seeking to appear in the Civil Services Main Examination, the next stage of India’s most prestigious recruitment process. Candidates can complete the application process through the UPSC online portal. The commission has set June 28 as the last date for submitting the form, making it crucial for qualified candidates to complete all formalities within the stipulated deadline.

DAF Submission Mandatory For Qualified Candidates

The release of the Detailed Application Form marks a critical phase in the Civil Services Examination cycle. Only those candidates who cleared the UPSC CSE Preliminary Examination 2026 are eligible to fill out the DAF and proceed to the Mains examination.

The form requires candidates to provide detailed personal information, educational qualifications, category details, service preferences, examination centre preferences, and other relevant information necessary for the conduct of the Mains examination.

How To Apply For UPSC CSE Mains 2026 DAF

Candidates can complete the application process by following these steps:

Visit the official UPSC portal Log in using the required credentials. Access the Detailed Application Form (DAF) link for Civil Services Examination 2026. Fill in personal, academic, and examination-related details. Upload required documents, wherever applicable. Review all information carefully. Submit the form before the deadline and save a copy for future reference.

Over 13,000 Candidates Qualified For Mains

Earlier this month, UPSC announced the results of the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026. A total of 13,343 candidates qualified for the Mains stage after clearing the Preliminary Examination conducted in May. These candidates are now required to complete the DAF process to remain eligible for the next phase of recruitment.

The Civil Services Examination is conducted annually to recruit officers for various services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and several other Group A and Group B services.

Important Deadline Candidates Should Not Miss

UPSC has emphasized that candidates must submit the DAF within the prescribed timeline. Failure to complete the application process before the deadline could result in disqualification from appearing in the Civil Services Main Examination 2026. Aspirants are advised not to wait until the final days to avoid technical issues or last-minute delays.

With the Mains examination approaching, the DAF submission serves as the formal confirmation of a candidate’s intent to continue in the selection process. Candidates are encouraged to carefully verify every detail before final submission, as the information provided may be used throughout subsequent stages of the examination process.

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