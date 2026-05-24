UPSC Prelims 2026: Check UPSC CSE Exam Answers Difficulty Level, Aspirants Say Exams Tougher Than CSE 2025

UPSC Prelims 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is conducting the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE Prelims) 2026 today on May 24, 2026 across the country. About 8.19 lakh candidates have registered for the exam this year for nearly 933 vacancies in total. The UPSC Prelims exam is happening in two shifts in an offline mode using OMR sheets. General studies Paper I is scheduled in the morning which starts at 9:30 am while the CSAT Paper II will be held in the afternoon. Candidates are advised to bring their printed e-admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 Tougher Than UPSC CSE Prelims 2025

The UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 paper looked quite different compared to previous years with many new types of fresh question types and some changing patterns across different subjects.

The paper also looked longer than what we usually see, for example, the General Studies paper in UPSC Prelims 2025 had 48 pages but this year it went to 56 pages which clearly raised the reading pressure on candidates.

UPSC Prelims 2026 – Very Difficult Paper pic.twitter.com/2rOax9Lr3n — Sleepy Classes (@SleepyClasses) May 24, 2026







In general, the difficulty level of UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 seemed tougher than UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 with a major margin. Also some questions appeared in the exam on real life situation and ethical decision-making related to public policy which shows UPSC is pushing more for practical understanding and an administrative mindset of aspirants.

History in UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 had more weightage in this years paper compared to the usual trends seen in the last few UPSC exams.

The just-concluded UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 GS paper was arguably one of the most unconventional papers to date. The paper was extremely lengthy, with a large number of questions drawn from seemingly random current affairs themes, making the outcome highly unpredictable for… — Arjun Pandey (@CallmeArjunn) May 24, 2026







The exam mainly focused on analytical thinking and understanding based question rather than a lot of direct factual questions.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 Question Paper: Difficulty Level

The difficulty level of the UPSC CSE Prelims exam 2026 was seen as well above average especially in the Economics part. Many experts noted that aspirants had to have a solid conceptual grip and detailed familiarity with institutions and also various government schemes.

Roughly around 15 questions in the UPSC CSE Prelims exam 2026 came from Economics. A chunk of them leaned on committees such as the Malegam Committee, Malhotra Committee, and Urjit Patel Committee.

🔠💰 UPSC Prelims 2026 Economy MCQs — Topicwise breakup and Difficulty Analysis by Dr. Mrunal Patel pic.twitter.com/qekJM3RpXF — Dr. Mrunal Patel (Ph.D.) (@Mrunal_Patel) May 24, 2026







. The rest pushed candidates on institutions like Non-Banking Financial Companies NBFCs and MSMEs, in a direct way. There were also theory-oriented questions around ideas like crowding out, and even blockchain technology connected to cryptocurrencies.







Taken together, the paper asked for a deeper understanding, not just memorizing facts, and it really tested conceptual sharpness from candidates throughout.

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