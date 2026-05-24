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Home > Education News > UPSC Prelims 2026: Check UPSC CSE Exam Answers Difficulty Level, Aspirants Say Exams Tougher Than CSE 2025

UPSC Prelims 2026: Check UPSC CSE Exam Answers Difficulty Level, Aspirants Say Exams Tougher Than CSE 2025

UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 was held on May 24 across the country with over 8.19 lakh candidates appearing for 933 vacancies. Experts and aspirants described the paper as lengthier and tougher than UPSC Prelims 2025, with a stronger focus on analytical thinking, Economics, History and conceptual understanding instead of direct factual questions.

UPSC Prelims 2026: Check UPSC CSE Exam Answers Difficulty Level. Photo: AI
UPSC Prelims 2026: Check UPSC CSE Exam Answers Difficulty Level. Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Sun 2026-05-24 14:39 IST

UPSC Prelims 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is conducting the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE Prelims) 2026 today on May 24, 2026 across the country. About 8.19 lakh candidates have registered for the exam this year for nearly 933 vacancies in total. The UPSC Prelims exam is happening in two shifts in an offline mode using OMR sheets. General studies Paper I is scheduled in the morning which starts at 9:30 am while the CSAT Paper II will be held in the afternoon. Candidates are advised to bring their printed e-admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre. 

UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 Tougher Than UPSC CSE Prelims 2025

The UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 paper looked quite different compared to previous years with many new types of fresh question types and some changing patterns across different subjects. 

The paper also looked longer than what we usually see, for example, the General Studies paper in UPSC Prelims 2025 had 48 pages but this year it went to 56 pages which clearly raised the reading pressure on candidates. 

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In general, the difficulty level of UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 seemed tougher than UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 with a major margin. Also some questions appeared in the exam on real life situation and ethical decision-making related to public policy which shows UPSC is pushing more for practical understanding and an administrative mindset of aspirants. 

History in UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 had more weightage in this years paper compared to the usual trends seen in the last few UPSC exams. 



The exam mainly focused on analytical thinking and understanding based question rather than a lot of direct factual questions. 

UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 Question Paper: Difficulty Level 

The difficulty level of the UPSC CSE Prelims exam 2026 was seen as well above average especially in the Economics part. Many experts noted that aspirants had to have a solid conceptual grip and detailed familiarity with institutions and also various government schemes. 

Roughly around 15 questions in the UPSC CSE Prelims exam 2026 came from Economics. A chunk of them leaned on committees such as the Malegam Committee, Malhotra Committee, and Urjit Patel Committee. 



. The rest pushed candidates on institutions like Non-Banking Financial Companies NBFCs and MSMEs, in a direct way. There were also theory-oriented questions around ideas like crowding out, and even blockchain technology connected to cryptocurrencies. 



Taken together, the paper asked for a deeper understanding, not just memorizing facts, and it really tested conceptual sharpness from candidates throughout. 

Also Read: SSC GD Constable Exam 2026 Rescheduled: SSC Advances May 28 Exam to May 27 After Bakrid Holiday Revision, Admit Cards Soon 

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UPSC Prelims 2026: Check UPSC CSE Exam Answers Difficulty Level, Aspirants Say Exams Tougher Than CSE 2025
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UPSC Prelims 2026: Check UPSC CSE Exam Answers Difficulty Level, Aspirants Say Exams Tougher Than CSE 2025
UPSC Prelims 2026: Check UPSC CSE Exam Answers Difficulty Level, Aspirants Say Exams Tougher Than CSE 2025
UPSC Prelims 2026: Check UPSC CSE Exam Answers Difficulty Level, Aspirants Say Exams Tougher Than CSE 2025
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