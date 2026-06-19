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Home > Education News > UPSC Quiz: Which Indian State Has Witnessed President’s Rule the Most Times in India? Understanding Article 356 and Its Impact

UPSC Quiz: Which Indian State Has Witnessed President’s Rule the Most Times in India? Understanding Article 356 and Its Impact

President’s Rule, imposed under Article 356 of the Constitution, allows the Centre to take direct control of a state when its government cannot function according to constitutional provisions.

UPSC Quiz: Which State Has Witnessed President’s Rule the Most Times in India? Understanding Article 356 and Its Impact
UPSC Quiz: Which State Has Witnessed President’s Rule the Most Times in India? Understanding Article 356 and Its Impact

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Fri 2026-06-19 15:55 IST

Article 356 of the Indian Constitution empowers the President to assume direct control over a state when there is a failure of the state government. Since the country achieved independence, presidential rule has been imposed more than 100 times across the country. As article 356 has always been a subject of political paradigms, the protection of the Constitution has been in question.

Which state has been under President’s rule the most number of times

Here is the one state that is currently under the gun. As per the analysis available up to 2026, this state is Manipur; it has been at the receiving end of the direct control. Uttar Pradesh comes in as the second earliest long-standing record holder with 10 times. The more recent time when the apex body handed over the reins was in 2025. The state was in the state of the president’s rule for more than year in the midst of the ethnic conflict flaring

Why was it imposed in Manipur

This was the latest in a series of centralisations of play under the pretext of ethnic/fascist struggle and law and order issues. In the absence of a stable government after the resignation of the YS chief minister, the Centre has decided to administer the state in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution. The government has stated that the move was taken to pursue stability and constitutionally correct governance. The revocation of President’s Rule in the state in February 2026 was the resumption of an elected government and normal constitutional governance.

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Which state has the longest duration of President’s Rule

Although being the top in terms of frequency, Jammu and Kashmir has the longest cumulative period of central rule. The available records suggest that the state was under governor’s rule and under president’s rule for more than 4,600 days in several periods. And even after the reorganisation of the former state into a Union Territory in 2019, it was under central rule, as before. Thus, the record points out that Jammu and Kashmir has the longest period of central rule of any state in India.

What does Article 356 say about President’s Rule

Article 356 gives the President power to assume control of a state if he finds that the government cannot function per constitutional provisions. The test is based on a report before the president by the governor of that state; however, the president can act on any other information as well. At this time when this happens, the elected government of a state is suspended, and the state administration is carried out on behalf of the centre by the governor. This provision is also commonly known as a state emergency.

How does Article 365 complement Article 356

Article 365 follows Article 356 in that if a state doesn’t follow a direction issued by the Union government, the President may consider that there has been a breakdown of constitutional machinery in the state.

These two articles state the necessary provision for intervention by the Centre in case of a breakdown of the constitutional machinery. But constitutional scholars have always underscored that these kinds of powers should only be used under extraordinary circumstances.

What did the S.R. Bommai judgment do to Article 356

In 1994, the Supreme Court took a crucial step by directly limiting the arbitrary use of Article 356 through judicial review of presidential proclamations in the landmark S.R. Bommai judgement. The order elevated the constitutionality of the doctrine of federal principles and remembered that ‘the elected state governments can be dismissed only for valid and adequate constitutional reasons’. Since then, the use of President’s Rule has considerably decreased, and the doctrine has become a last resort instead of a political tool.

The story of President’s Rule is a story of the changing relationship between the Centre and the states in the structure of Indian federalism, from Manipur’s unprecedented number of instances to Jammu and Kashmir’s long stretches of central rule. What’s interesting is Manipur’s most frequent use of the doctrine compared to Jammu and Kashmir’s long stretches of central rule.

Also Read: TG EAPCET Counselling 2026 Begins at eapcet.tgche.ac.in; Check Registration Steps, Fee and Eligibility

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UPSC Quiz: Which Indian State Has Witnessed President’s Rule the Most Times in India? Understanding Article 356 and Its Impact
Tags: Article 356constitutional lawGeneral knowledgeIndian constitutionupsc

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UPSC Quiz: Which Indian State Has Witnessed President’s Rule the Most Times in India? Understanding Article 356 and Its Impact

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UPSC Quiz: Which Indian State Has Witnessed President’s Rule the Most Times in India? Understanding Article 356 and Its Impact
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