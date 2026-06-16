UPSC Quiz: Who Was the Youngest Freedom Fighter Hanged by the British?

The struggle for India’s freedom was led by numerous revolutionaries who fought against the British regime at great cost to themselves. One such brave one was a teenager who had thrown his life away in the fight for independence, which made him a prominent patriot of the independence movement. Khudiram Bose, who was hanged by the British at the age of 18, is one of the youngest freedom fighters who was hanged in the freedom struggle. It has been more than a century since his death, but he still inspires generations and has a distinguished place in the revolutionary history of India.

Who was Khudiram Bose

Khudiram Bose was born on 3rd December 1889 in the Medinipur district of undivided Bengal. He was orphaned at a very young age and came in a time when nationalism and anti-colonial consciousness were being born in India.

When he was a teenager, Khudiram Bose joined the freedom struggle and became a member of revolutionary circles advocating resistance against British rule. He was a follower of Anushilan Samiti, a nationalist organisation which was committed towards active action against the British administration. From a very early age he started working for the country and was actively involved in activities to fight the British regime.

How did Khudiram Bose participate in the freedom struggle

The partition of Bengal in 1905 and the nationalist movement it sparked hit young Indians profoundly. Like his contemporaries among the younger generation, Bose was swept up by the armoured words of revolutionary leaders and started taking a part in campaigns against British rule.

He had been known to distribute anti-government leaflets and participate in nationalist agitation. His youthful ferocity and audacity had attracted the attention of senior revolutionaries. While other teenagers of his age were preoccupied with studies and family duties, he chose a risky and uncertain life for India’s liberation.

What was the Muzaffarpur bomb case

In 1908, a revolutionary group planned to attack the British judge Douglas Kingsford, a ruffian widely denounced by nationalists for his mistreatment of political activists.

Khudiram Bose and fellow revolutionary Prafulla Chaki were to take up the assignment. They entered Muzaffarpur of present-day Bihar and waited to get a chance to shoot British judge Kingsford. On April 30, 1918, they threw a bomb at what they believed to be a carriage which was carrying the British judge. Unfortunately, it was a carriage which was occupied by a British lawyer and his wife and daughter. Both of them later died of their injuries. The event became the most popular revolutionary act of the early freedom fighting.

How was Khudiram Bose arrested and convicted

After the assault, Bose tried to flee but was caught near Waini R station after he travelled several miles on foot. Police claimed that they found large quantities of ammunition and other belongings in his possession at the time of his apprehension. He was subsequently tried by the British. Even though he was a very young person, the colonial government spiritedly saw the case through and was finally convicted of the death penalty. Bose’s coolness at court was noted all over the country, and he was hailed as a flag bearer against British tyranny.

Why is Khudiram Bose still remembered

On 11 Aug 1908, Khudiram Bose was executed at the age of 18 years and a few months. Reports of the day were that he was fearless and joyous as he made his way to the gallows. The death of Khudiram Bose prompted a wave of public sympathy and buoyed nationalist voices, considering him a burly sword of youth to be wielded against the British for the freedom struggle. More than a century since his death, Khudiram Bose is still one of the most renowned young revolutionaries from India’s freedom struggle, noted for seeing the cause of his nation over himself.

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