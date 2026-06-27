UPSC Uses AI to Detect Duplicate Applications, Rejects 600 Ineligible UPSC CSE 2026 Forms

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has introduced an artificial intelligence (AI)-based application screening system to identify duplicate and ineligible registrations at the preliminary examination 2026 registration stage. Almost 600 applications have been rejected before candidates even took the preliminary exam.

It is a technology-driven move taken two years after the Puja Khedkar controversy, when the former IAS trainee was accused of attempting the Civil Services Examination beyond the permitted number of attempts by changing personal details.

Why is UPSC using AI in application process

Previously, age limits, number of attempts and duplicate identity were evaluated at the time of the candidate interview in 2023 after clearing both prelim and main examinations.

With the new AI-driven de-duplication system, age limits, attempts and duplicate identity checks will be carried out at the application stage itself. “The intention has been to identify each genuine candidate and make sure that at the same time, the duplicate or fraudulent ones do not enter further in the selection process,” says UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar.

The internal AI system, developed with the help of the Ministry of Information and Technology, securely cross-checks applications against the Commission’s existing database while preserving candidates’ privacy.

How did the AI system find the ineligible candidates

About 8.18 lakh candidates registered for the 2026 examination cycle while about 5.49 lakh appeared for the preliminary examination on May 24.

Officials said that the data of nearly 94 percent of the candidates were authenticated against Aadhaar through the new application portal which helped the Commission to connect their identities and eliminate duplicates.

The AI system analysed names, parents’ details, dates of birth and photographs of the remaining 49,000 or so candidates and compared their details with the UPSC’s records for the last 15 years.

The check uncovered almost 600 candidates who had either used up the maximum number of attempts allowed to them, in their category, or were older than the specified upper age limit. Their applications were rejected before they even appeared for the exam.

What other verification initiatives has UPSC taken

In addition to AI-based de-duplication, the Commission has rolled out a number of technology-enabled verification initiatives for the 2026 examination cycle, including Aadhaar authentication, live photographs, and face-matching in the application cycle.

The Commission has also added a new check for candidates to verify if they had changed social categories to contest different attempts. Comparing category details with previously submitted details, the AI identified 43,497 cases in which the candidates had changed categories (such as General to Economically Weaker Section (EWS) or Scheduled Caste (SC) to Other Backward Classes (OBC)).

They were contacted over email to explain the changes. After verification, 133 applications were cancelled as the candidates had exhausted the number of attempts they could take in that category.

Candidates belonging to the general category are allowed up to six attempts before the age of 32 years; OBC candidates are allowed nine times to take the exam until their 35th birthday; and SC and STs are allowed unlimited attempts until they reach 37 years of age.

Officials say the classier checks may have also been the reason for the steep dip this year – from 9.5 lakh in 2025 to 8.18 lakh in 2026. The Commission notes that the use of the AI is to improve transparency, increase efficiency and promote a level playing field for aspirants.

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