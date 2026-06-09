UPSSSC BCG Technician Mains Result 2026 Declared at upsssc.gov.in; Check Scorecard Download Link and Key Details

The BCG Technician Mains Result 2026 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) on its official website for the candidates who had appeared for the forthcoming recruitment examination. Candidates can now check the result on the portal of the commission, upsssc.gov.in. The recruitment is for filling 255 BCG Technician positions under the Medical and Health Services Department of Uttar Pradesh. The announcement of the main result is a necessary step following the recruitment process and will place candidates who have been shortlisted for their appointments. The commission has also released the result after the candidate’s examination performance was evaluated with the eligibility criteria of the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2023.

What Is the UPSSSC BCG Technician Recruitment 2026

The BCG technician posts are to be filled by the Medical and Health Services Department of the state. The post is significant for the public health services sector of Uttar Pradesh, as the BCG technicians will have an important role in tuberculosis vaccination and prevention programmes.

The online application process for the vacant positions was earlier, with August 7, 2024, as the last date for application submission. The candidates who have qualified after the application process have been shortlisted for subsequent assessment through the main examination process. The commission has now announced the results for successful candidates in the recruitment examination.

How Was The UPSSSC BCG Technician Result Made

As per the commission, the result was compiled on the basis of the decisions made during the recruitment process as well as the marks scored by the candidates in the PET 2023 examination.

The commission has explained that the candidates who had received zero or negative normalised marks in PET 2023 were ineligible to move ahead in the selection process. Shortlisting of candidates was done using the normalised PET marks along with the number of vacancies in the recruitment drive.

By using these criteria, only a few candidates were chosen for the next level of evaluation before the final result was approved and declared.

How Can The UPSSSC BCG Technician Result Be Retrieved By Candidates

The UPSSSC result can be retrieved by the candidates as soon as they visit the official UPSSSC website and then click on the result download link under the latest announcements page.

Opening the respective result link, they can then view the declared result and search for their roll number or the exam details. The candidates are advised to save the result document and keep a copy handy for subsequent recruitment formalities.

Keeping a printed copy of the result may also prove useful during document verification and other subsequent stages of the selection process.

What Happens Next After UPSSSC BCG Technician Result Release

Shortlisted candidates are likely to be apprised of the subsequent steps of recruitment once the mains examination result has been released. These may include document verification, eligibility checks and other formalities before the final appointment.

Shortlisted candidates are advised that given the names of successful candidates get released in the name remarks, any potential candidate should keep a check on any communication or instructions issued by the commission on their official website, and failure to comply with arrangements may affect the candidature if it does not occur until the last stages of the recruitment procedure. The result release marks an important juncture in the recruitment process for the 255 BCG technician posts and answers a long-standing query among the aspirants. The commission is expected to issue recruitment-related announcements in the next few weeks.

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