UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2026 Out: Check Upcoming Recruitment Exam Dates, Interview Schedule Here

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has officially released the UPPSC Exam Calendar 2026. The exam calendar outlines the tentative schedule for several major recruitment examinations, including posts for Assistant Professor, Polytechnic Lecturer, Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS), and Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO). This schedule helps aspirants plan their preparation, physical tests, skill tests, and interviews effectively throughout the year.
UPSSSC August 2026 Schedule
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August 16, 2026: Assistant Teacher (Trained Graduate Grade) Main Examination 2025 (Computer)
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August 30, 2026: Government Inter College (GIC) Lecturer (Male/Female) Main Examination 2025
UPSSSC September 2026 Schedule
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September 6, 2026: UP Technical Education (Teaching) Service Examination 2025 (Polytechnic Lecturer and other posts)
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September 8, 2026: Research Assistant (Planning) Examination 2025
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September 15–30, 2026: Assistant Professor, Government Degree College Main Examination 2025 (Subject-wise papers)
UPSSSC October 2026 Schedule UPSSSC
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October 3, 2026: District Health Education and Information Officer Examination 2025
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October 4, 2026: Food Safety Officer Examination 2025
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October 6, 2026: Assistant Town Planner (Preliminary) Examination 2025
December 2026 Schedule UPSSSC
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December 6, 2026: Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Preliminary Examination 2026
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December 16, 2026: Review Officer / Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) Preliminary Examination 2025
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December 17, 2026: Computer Assistant Examination 2024
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December 18, 2026: Staff Nurse (Ayurveda), Medical Education Department Examination 2025
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Shamshad Ali is a New Delhi–based journalist with over six years of experience spanning breaking news writing, on-the-ground reporting, and editing. When he isn’t chasing headlines, Shamshad is usually exploring new destinations, discovering hidden culinary gems, and striking up conversations with strangers. Many of whom turn out to be great sources, and even better friends. He can be reached at shamshadali.dar@gmail.com.