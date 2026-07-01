Uttar Pradesh TGT Result 2026 Declared At upessc.up.gov.in: Download Scorecard PDF, Check Selection Status & More

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has declared the UP TGT Result 2026 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Trained Graduate Teacher (UP TGT) recruitment examination can check and download their UP TGT 2026 result pdf from the official portal, upessc.up.gov.in.

Is UP TGT 2026 Result Declared?

Yes, the UP TGT result 2026 has been declared at its official website. Candidates who appeared in the recruitment examination can download the scorecard and check the result status. The UP TGT result pdf contains details of qualified candidates who have to appear for the next stage of the recruitment process.

Steps to check UP TGT Result 2026

Candidates need to follow the given below steps to download the result.

Visit the official UPESSC website.

Click on the UP TGT Result 2026 link .

The UP TGT result 2026 PDF will appear on the screen.

Use the Ctrl + F option and enter your roll number.

Check qualification status in the result pdf.

Download and save the result PDF for future reference.

What After UP TGT Result 2026?

Candidates who have qualified UP TGT 2026 result will have to appear for the next state of the recruitment process. Candidates whose roll numbers are mentioned in the UP TGT result PDF will be eligible for further selection. The notification for the same will be released soon by the authority.

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