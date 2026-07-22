Uttarakhand School Holiday Today 22 July: Are Schools Open Or Closed?

Schools across several districts of Uttarakhand remained closed on Tuesday, 22 July as the state administration extended precautionary shutdowns amid an unrelenting spell of monsoon rain that is making life in the hills tough since last week.

The Nainital district administration became the latest to pull the shutters down on classrooms, ordering all government, private and aided schools shut, along with Anganwadi centres. The move follows fresh IMD warnings of heavy rain, thunderstorms and a growing landslide threat in the region. It comes just a day after Dehradun, Haridwar and Tehri Garhwal were put under a red alert and forced into similar closures on Monday, July 21.

Not a Blanket Order — Each District Calls Its Own Shots

There’s no single statewide holiday in force. Instead, each district is making its own call, weighing local rainfall data before deciding whether schools stay open. Days of non-stop rain have left the ground badly waterlogged in several pockets, and officials are increasingly worried about slopes giving way in the more landslide-prone stretches of the hills.

Alert Levels Vary Across Districts

The IMD’s alert map placed Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar and Pauri Garhwal under an orange warning, while Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi were under a yellow alert, meaning risk levels vary sharply from one district to the next even on the same day.

A Recurring Pattern Through July

District magistrates across the affected belt have repeatedly invoked disaster-mitigation powers to order one-day school holidays, a pattern that has recurred through much of July as the monsoon has intensified. Similar closures were reported earlier this month in Dehradun and neighbouring districts, reflecting how frequently the administration has had to respond to shifting weather forecasts.

Advisory for Parents and Staff

People living in hilly regions and low-lying areas are requested by the authorities to avoid any kind of non-essential travel, not trust any kind of unverified information getting circulated on social media and to rely only on the official district bulletins. Parents and the staff from schools have been advised to check with their respective District Magistrate’s office for updates, since holiday orders can be issued or withdrawn at short notice depending on how the weather develops through the day.

More Rain Expected, Wednesday Status Awaited

With the IMD forecasting more rain in the coming days, further disruptions to the academic calendar are likely, and officials say a decision on Wednesday’s status will depend on overnight rainfall data.

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