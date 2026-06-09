Viral Video: UP Police Constable Exam 2026 Draws Massive Crowd At Lucknow Station, Causing Chaos In Trains | WATCH

Lucknow saw an unusually heavy crowd at Charbagh Railway Station and Lucknow Junction on Monday after the UP Police Constable Exam 2026 concluded. A large number of candidates returning home filled platforms and trains, leading to congestion and major operational pressure on railway staff. Soon after the exam ended, thousands of aspirants gathered at both major stations in the city. Charbagh Railway Station remained packed for hours as passengers waited for trains towards Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Kanpur, Agra, Jaunpur and other districts across Uttar Pradesh.

Overcrowding In Trains, Passengers Face Trouble

The rush quickly spilled into trains, with coaches packed beyond capacity. General, sleeper and even AC compartments saw overcrowding. Many regular passengers also struggled to board as seats and standing space filled up within minutes of train arrivals. Several videos shared on social media showed chaotic scenes, including candidates climbing into train coaches through windows due to the extreme rush. The situation disrupted normal passenger movement and created safety concerns on multiple routes.

Railway Administration Struggles Despite Extra Trains

Authorities of railways had arranged special trains from Lucknow to cater to the post-exam rush. But the number of people far exceeded the capacity of available trains. So stations and trains were jam-packed, and train officials could barely control the situation.

Some trains had candidates entering reserved sleeper and AC coaches, thereby inconveniencing the passengers with confirmed tickets. Railway staff had trouble controlling their entry and exit while the trains were on the move.

“32,679 पदों के लिए 29 लाख आवेदन, 1 सीट पर 89 दावेदार, 2 राज्यों की जनसंख्या से ज्यादा हैं अभ्यर्थी” यूपी में सिपाही भर्ती परीक्षा के चलते ट्रेनों में युवाओं का सैलाब उमड़ रहा है। यूपी पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा 2026 के जरिए 32,679 पदों पर योग्य उम्मीदवारों की भर्ती की जाएगी। pic.twitter.com/sNFkccqNfA — Vijay Prakash Ray ‘विजय’ (@vijayprakash515) June 9, 2026

BJP का दावा था कि UP Police Constable Exam देने वालों के लिए स्पेशल ट्रेनों की व्यवस्था की गई है! अब आप ही युवाओं की यह दुर्दशा देख कर बताइए कि सरकार का यह विकास है या युवाओं के साथ क्रूर मज़ाक? pic.twitter.com/UC3Yqpt60o — Uday Bhanu Chib (@UdayBhanuIYC) June 9, 2026

RPF And GRP Deployed To Control Situation

The Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police were deployed at key points to manage the crowd. Officials worked to clear congested coaches, regulate platform movement, and shift passengers to designated holding areas where possible.

Concession Scheme Fails To Ease Rail Rush

Even though the state government had announced a 50 percent fare concession in roadways buses for candidates, many still preferred trains. This added to the pressure on the railway network, keeping stations crowded well into the night.

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