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Home > Education News > WB ANM GNM 2026 Application Begins At wbjeeb.nic.in: Check Last date, Eligibility, Exam Pattern And Key Details

WB ANM GNM 2026 Application Begins At wbjeeb.nic.in: Check Last date, Eligibility, Exam Pattern And Key Details

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has announced the online application process for WB ANM GNM 2026.

WB ANM GNM 2026 Application
WB ANM GNM 2026 Application

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 25, 2026 16:49:00 IST

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WB ANM GNM 2026 Application Begins At wbjeeb.nic.in: Check Last date, Eligibility, Exam Pattern And Key Details

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has announced the online application process for WB ANM GNM 2026. Candidates appearing for admission in Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery (ANM) and General Nursing & Midwifery (GNM) courses can apply through the official website.

The entrance exam is conducted for admission to nursing diploma courses offered by the government and private institutes all across the state. The duration of the ANM course is two years, and that of the GNM course is three years. 

When will the WB ANM GNM 2026 application close

According to the official exam schedule, the application process is open from March 25, 2026, to April 19, 2026. Candidates will also have a chance to correct the admission form information between April 21 and April 23, 2026.

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However, the name of the candidate, date of birth, name of the parents, and domicile cannot be edited after submission.

What is WB ANM GNM 2026 eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria for both courses are slightly different: ANM: Only female candidates are eligible. GNM: Both male and female candidates are eligible.

Candidates should have passed Class 12 with at least 40 percent aggregate marks from a recognised board. They should also be able to read, write, and express themselves in Bengali and/or Nepali. There is no upper age limit for the exam.

What is the WB ANM GNM 2026 application fee

The application fee varies by category: Rs 300 for SC, ST, OBC-A, OBC-B, EWS, and Orphan candidates. Rs 400 for other candidates. The application fee can be paid through online modes like net banking, debit card, credit card, UPI & QR.

What are the important dates for the WB ANM GNM 2026 exam

Here are the important dates candidates should keep in mind:

  • Application start date: March 25, 2026
  • Last date to apply: April 19, 2026
  • Correction window: April 21 to April 23, 2026
  • Admit card release: June 4, 2026
  • Exam date: June 14, 2026
  • Exam timing: 12:00 noon to 01:30 p.m.

The result date will be announced later by the board.

What is the WB ANM GNM 2026 exam pattern

The exam will be offline and will be conducted on OMR sheets. The exam will have 100 questions from the following subjects. Life Science, Physical Science, Mathematics, Basic English, General Knowledge, Logical Reasoning. A total of 115 marks will be given for the exam.

There will be 85 questions of one mark each for category 1 and 15 questions of two marks each for category 2. There is a -0.25 mark penalty for wrong answering in category 1.

When will the WB ANM GNM 2026 admit card be released

Candidates can download the admit card from June 4, 2026, to June 14, 2026, before the exam day. Candidates need to carry the admit card to the exam centre as no one will be allowed inside without it.

What should candidates keep in mind before applying

Candidates should read the information bulletin carefully as they are required to fill application correctly. Candidates should submit the application before the deadline; otherwise, it will be rejected for any errors.

The WB ANM GNM 2026 exam is an entry for students who want to pursue a career in Nursing in West Bengal. The competition for this exam is high, and there are only a few seats available. Therefore, candidates must prepare properly and apply before the deadline to secure admission.

Also Read: ISRO URSC Recruitment 2026 Begins: Check Eligibility, How To Apply For Scientist and Medical Officer Posts

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Tags: WB ANM GNMWB ANM GNM 2026 applicationWB ANM GNM 2026 examWB ANM GNM exam dateWBJEEB ANM GNM 2026 registration

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WB ANM GNM 2026 Application Begins At wbjeeb.nic.in: Check Last date, Eligibility, Exam Pattern And Key Details

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WB ANM GNM 2026 Application Begins At wbjeeb.nic.in: Check Last date, Eligibility, Exam Pattern And Key Details
WB ANM GNM 2026 Application Begins At wbjeeb.nic.in: Check Last date, Eligibility, Exam Pattern And Key Details
WB ANM GNM 2026 Application Begins At wbjeeb.nic.in: Check Last date, Eligibility, Exam Pattern And Key Details
WB ANM GNM 2026 Application Begins At wbjeeb.nic.in: Check Last date, Eligibility, Exam Pattern And Key Details

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