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Home > Education News > WBCAP Merit List 2026 Released at wbcap.in: Check Seat Allocation Status and Admission Schedule

WBCAP Merit List 2026 Released at wbcap.in: Check Seat Allocation Status and Admission Schedule

The West Bengal Centralised Admission Portal (WBCAP) has released the WBCAP Merit List 2026.

WBCAP Merit List 2026
WBCAP Merit List 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Tue 2026-06-09 15:23 IST

The West Bengal Centralised Admission Portal (WBCAP) has released the WBCAP Merit List 2026. This marks the commencement of the admission process for more than 2000000 undergraduate students in West Bengal. Currently, candidates are admitted to the institutions through the common admission process (CAP). Now, the merit list and seat allotment information has been released on the portal wbcap.in as well as the websites of the respective colleges.

The release of the merit list is a milestone in the admission process as it marks the first seat allotment for the students applying for admission to various undergraduate programmes through the Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in West Bengal. All the candidates who found their names in the merit list are required to complete the admission process within the stipulated time come for all eligibility

Individual institutions have prepared the merit lists on the basis of the performance of the candidates in Class 12 board examinations as well as the admission criteria of the respective institution.

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What Is WBCAP Merit List 2026

The WBCAP Merit List 2026 is an admission list which is created for the candidates who have applied through the centralised admission process. This list shows the status of the candidate after taking into account the preferences given and the past academic performance of the student.

Along with the merit list, participating colleges have also published seat allocation lists which indicate the allotment of the institution and the course allotted to the successful candidate. Students can view their seat allotment using their login credentials and can either agree to the seat allotted or apply for an upgrade in the next rounds. The merit list publication not only helps in coordinating admission among many colleges but also encourages transparency in the selection process.

How To Download WBCAP Seat Allocation List

Candidates can access the merit list from the official WBCAP portal by navigating to the merit list section displayed on the homepage. Students have to select the university and college in question to avail the respective admission list.

When the merit list is displayed confirmation, the students can look up their name or application details and save the file for future reference. You can also log in to your admission account to view comprehensive seat allocation details and admission instructions. Candidates who have obtained admission must thoroughly read all the details before starting the admission process.

What Is WBCAP Admission Schedule 2026

Admissions against the first merit list will be open from 9 June to 15 June. During this period, selected candidates shall be required to complete fee payment and confirm the admission online on the respective college portals.

Regular candidates availing of the upgradation facility will be considered for admission in higher-preference institutions in the next round. The upgraded merit list and updated seat allocation list will be released on 20 June, with admissions in the upgraded round open until 23 June.

Physical verification against documents of admitted candidates will be done at the level of the institution from 27 June to 4 July.

What Happens After the WBCAP Merit List Rounds

Candidates who do not get admission on the basis of the first rounds will have a chance to get admitted in the mop-up process. This will start with the release of the vacant seats on 7 July. New applications for the mop-up process will be accepted from 7 July to 16 July. The merit list for this process will be released on 19 July, followed by the admissions process from 19 July to 22 July.

A new round for mop-up candidates will be held from July 26, with admission until July 29. A physical verification for mop-up admitted students will be held from August 2 to 5. As the first batch has started, we recommend the candidates keep track of the official updates to complete all the admission formalities within the given deadlines or risk losing their seat allocation.

Also Read:  TS EAMCET Counselling 2026 Schedule Out; Check Complete Timetable, Registration and Seat Allotment Details

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WBCAP Merit List 2026 Released at wbcap.in: Check Seat Allocation Status and Admission Schedule
Tags: WBCAP 2026 merit listWBCAP admission 2026WBCAP allotment statusWBCAP Merit List 2026WBCAP seat allocation list 2026

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WBCAP Merit List 2026 Released at wbcap.in: Check Seat Allocation Status and Admission Schedule
WBCAP Merit List 2026 Released at wbcap.in: Check Seat Allocation Status and Admission Schedule
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WBCAP Merit List 2026 Released at wbcap.in: Check Seat Allocation Status and Admission Schedule

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