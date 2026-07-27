What Happened To This Karnataka Student’s NEET Re-Exam Score? She Claims 668 Became Minus 11

A NEET re-exam candidate from Karnataka has alleged a major mismatch in her OMR records, claiming the discrepancy changed her expected score of 668 marks to minus 11 and could jeopardise her chances of securing a medical seat. Bindushree Jagdish Pawar, from Hanagal taluk in Haveri district, said the OMR sheet released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) does not match the copy in her possession.

NEET re-exam results questioned over OMR mismatch

Reportedly, Bindushree said she scored 95% in PU and spent two years preparing for NEET. She said, “I scored 95% marks in PU (Pre-University) and prepared for NEET for two years. The OMR sheet released by the NTA does not belong to me. My thumb impression has also been overlapped, and my entry and exit times do not match the OMR copy.”

According to her, the NEET re-exam record also shows that she answered 41 questions within one minute. She questioned how that could be possible and alleged that her OMR record may have been tampered with.

NEET re-exam data shows 41 answers in one minute

“Is it possible for a human to do this? I suspect that my OMR copy has been tampered with,” Bindushree said, as per reports.

She has also alleged that the official OMR record contains answers she never marked. The claimed mismatch, she said, cost her 679 marks between the 668 she expected and the minus 11 she was awarded in the NEET re-exam.

NEET re-exam complaint gets no response from NTA

According to reports, Bindushree said she repeatedly contacted the NTA and its helpline seeking clarification and correction but received no response. She has raised questions over the transparency of the NEET re-exam evaluation process and the grievance redressal system.

The NTA has not yet responded to the student’s allegations. The NEET re-exam claims have also raised concerns over the accuracy of the OMR data and the evaluation process.

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