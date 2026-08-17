LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > Who Is Lakshmanan Meyyappan? Meet World’s Youngest Chartered Accountant

Who Is Lakshmanan Meyyappan? Meet World’s Youngest Chartered Accountant

At just 16 years and 141 days old, Dubai-based Lakshmanan Meyyappan earned a Guinness World Record as the world’s youngest male Chartered Accountant.

Lakshmanan Meyyappan (Source: Century Financial)
Lakshmanan Meyyappan (Source: Century Financial)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-08-17 17:04 IST

Lakshmanan Meyyappan has turned an early interest in finance into a remarkable professional achievement. Recognised by Guinness World Records as the world’s youngest male Chartered Accountant, Meyyappan achieved the feat in Dubai at the age of 16 years and 141 days. His accomplishment is not only a record but also the result of an unusually ambitious academic journey that began during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Where His Interest in Accounting Began

Meyyappan’s journey into accounting began during the COVID-19 lockdown, shortly after he completed his Class 10 board examinations. With schools and activities disrupted by the pandemic, he began exploring the world of finance and accounting.

You Might Be Interested In

His interest was also encouraged at home. According to his profile by PwC Academy, his mother, who is herself an ACCA professional, introduced him to basic accounting concepts during the lockdown. Those early lessons sparked his curiosity and eventually inspired him to pursue a professional qualification.

Starting ACCA at Just 15

At the age of 15, Meyyappan began studying for the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) qualification. What would normally be a demanding professional journey became an intensive challenge for the young student. He completed the ACCA qualification in approximately a year, setting the foundation for his subsequent achievements in the world of finance.

Beyond Accounting: CFA and Higher Studies

Meyyappan did not stop with accounting. He went on to earn the CFA charter, adding another major professional qualification to his credentials. He is also pursuing an MSc in Finance, continuing to expand his academic understanding of financial markets, investment and analysis. His progression demonstrates a consistent interest in building expertise across different areas of finance rather than focusing on a single qualification.

From Record Holder to Finance Professional

Today, Meyyappan works as a Senior Research Analyst at Century Financial in Dubai. His professional responsibilities include investment research, financial analysis and supporting decision-making in financial markets.His transition from an exceptionally young accounting student to a working finance professional marks another stage in a journey that began during an unexpected period of global disruption. Meyyappan’s story is a reminder that professional journeys can begin much earlier than expected. What started with basic accounting lessons from his mother during the COVID-19 lockdown eventually led to professional qualifications, the CFA charter and recognition by Guinness World Records.

At just 16, he had already achieved a milestone that made him stand out in the accounting profession. Today, as he continues his studies and career in finance, Lakshmanan Meyyappan’s journey reflects how curiosity, focused learning and determination can turn an early interest into an extraordinary professional path.

Also Read: UP Assembly Election 2027: Yogi Adityanath, Raja Bhaiya, Shivpal Singh Yadav Among Leaders Who Have Never Lost Assembly Election

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Lakshmanan Meyyappan? Meet World’s Youngest Chartered Accountant
Tags: Guinness World Record youngest CALakshmanan MeyyappanLakshmanan Meyyappan ACCALakshmanan Meyyappan CFAYoungest CA Dubai

RELATED News

UGC-NET 2026: NTA Orders Retest For 3 Subjects Over Question Paper Errors

ICAR AIEEA PG Answer Key 2026 Released; Know How To Download, Raise Objections By August 18

UGC-NET June 2026 Answer Key Released for 84 Subjects; Check Challenge Dates and Fee

NTA UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key Releasing August 16 After Weeks Of Delay

Punjab NEET UG Merit List 2026 Out: 5726 Candidates Qualify For Round 1 BDS, MBBS Counselling

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Lakshmanan Meyyappan? Meet World’s Youngest Chartered Accountant

Babar Azam Injury Update: Is Pakistan Skipper Fit for England vs Pakistan 1st Test? Details Here

18-Year-Old Student Dug Into a Sewer Trench and Found Gold Worth Over Rs 90 Crore

IND vs SL, 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja Becomes Fifth Indian Bowler To Claim 350 Wickets | Check Top 4 List

Gauri G Kishan Birthday Special: From 96 To A Pan-India Face; Revisiting The Roles That Shaped Her Career

MS Dhoni IPL 2027 Future: Will Thala Play? Former India Batter Demands Clarity Before CSK’s New Coach Appointment

Neymar vs Thiago Mendes Feud Explained: What Happened Between PSG And Lyon Stars Before Vasco vs Santos Handshake Snub?

Wife Dies Due To Lack of Road, Maharashtra Man Follows In Footsteps Of ‘Mountain Man’ Dashrath Manjhi, Builds One Himself

Gunmaaster G9 Release Date: When Will Emraan Hashmi’s Next Film After Awarapan 2 Hit Theatres?

Ramayana Costume Controversy: Designers Explain Sai Pallavi, Lara Dutta’s Looks And The Thought Behind Them

Who Is Lakshmanan Meyyappan? Meet World’s Youngest Chartered Accountant

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Lakshmanan Meyyappan? Meet World’s Youngest Chartered Accountant

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Lakshmanan Meyyappan? Meet World’s Youngest Chartered Accountant
Who Is Lakshmanan Meyyappan? Meet World’s Youngest Chartered Accountant
Who Is Lakshmanan Meyyappan? Meet World’s Youngest Chartered Accountant
Who Is Lakshmanan Meyyappan? Meet World’s Youngest Chartered Accountant

QUICK LINKS