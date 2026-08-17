Who Is Lakshmanan Meyyappan? Meet World’s Youngest Chartered Accountant

Lakshmanan Meyyappan has turned an early interest in finance into a remarkable professional achievement. Recognised by Guinness World Records as the world’s youngest male Chartered Accountant, Meyyappan achieved the feat in Dubai at the age of 16 years and 141 days. His accomplishment is not only a record but also the result of an unusually ambitious academic journey that began during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Where His Interest in Accounting Began

Meyyappan’s journey into accounting began during the COVID-19 lockdown, shortly after he completed his Class 10 board examinations. With schools and activities disrupted by the pandemic, he began exploring the world of finance and accounting.

His interest was also encouraged at home. According to his profile by PwC Academy, his mother, who is herself an ACCA professional, introduced him to basic accounting concepts during the lockdown. Those early lessons sparked his curiosity and eventually inspired him to pursue a professional qualification.

Starting ACCA at Just 15

At the age of 15, Meyyappan began studying for the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) qualification. What would normally be a demanding professional journey became an intensive challenge for the young student. He completed the ACCA qualification in approximately a year, setting the foundation for his subsequent achievements in the world of finance.

Beyond Accounting: CFA and Higher Studies

Meyyappan did not stop with accounting. He went on to earn the CFA charter, adding another major professional qualification to his credentials. He is also pursuing an MSc in Finance, continuing to expand his academic understanding of financial markets, investment and analysis. His progression demonstrates a consistent interest in building expertise across different areas of finance rather than focusing on a single qualification.

From Record Holder to Finance Professional

Today, Meyyappan works as a Senior Research Analyst at Century Financial in Dubai. His professional responsibilities include investment research, financial analysis and supporting decision-making in financial markets.His transition from an exceptionally young accounting student to a working finance professional marks another stage in a journey that began during an unexpected period of global disruption. Meyyappan’s story is a reminder that professional journeys can begin much earlier than expected. What started with basic accounting lessons from his mother during the COVID-19 lockdown eventually led to professional qualifications, the CFA charter and recognition by Guinness World Records.

At just 16, he had already achieved a milestone that made him stand out in the accounting profession. Today, as he continues his studies and career in finance, Lakshmanan Meyyappan’s journey reflects how curiosity, focused learning and determination can turn an early interest into an extraordinary professional path.

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