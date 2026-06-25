Why Did NCERT Introduce ‘Emergency’ in Class 9 Books After 50 Years? Check New Syllabus

Why Did NCERT Introduce ‘Emergency’ in Class 9 Books After 50 Years?
“In June 1975, a National Emergency was imposed by the government on the grounds of internal disturbance. During this period, a majority of Fundamental Rights were suspended, the press was censored, and numerous political leaders and activists were arrested. Democratic institutions came under severe strain, and citizens’ freedom was restricted,” it added.
What’s New in NCERT Class 9th Syllabus
“Mass movements led by Jayaprakash Narayan -a political leader and socialist thinker, popularly known as Lok Nayak-mobilised students and citizens, especially in Bihar and Gujarat. The Emergency was lifted in 1977, and general elections were held, allowing people to express their will through the ballot. The defeat of the ruling government demonstrated the strength of Indian democracy and highlighted the importance of Democracy,” read the book.
Apart from the Emergency, the revised textbook places considerable emphasis on India’s democratic traditions and institutions. It traces democratic practices in India to early historical periods and explores their relevance in contemporary governance.
The book also contains a dedicated section on the role of media in a democracy, describing the media as the “fourth pillar of democracy” and highlighting its role in amplifying public concerns and safeguarding democratic values.
To underline the scale of India’s democratic system, the textbook includes facts and figures on voter participation, polling infrastructure and political representation. It notes that India had over 96.8 crore registered voters in 2024 and highlights the vast network of polling stations across the country.
The chapter further uses case studies of grassroots democracy, including a panchayat in Gujarat and a women-friendly panchayat in Tripura, to demonstrate citizen participation in governance. A separate section has also been devoted to women’s voting rights and reservations in local bodies.
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.