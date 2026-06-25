Why Did NCERT Introduce ‘Emergency’ in Class 9 Books After 50 Years? Check New Syllabus

NCERT has suddenly included the Emergency topic in a Class 9th textbook for the first time, nearly 50 years after it was imposed in India. The new Social Science book , Understanding Society: India and Beyond, describes the Emergency as one of the biggest difficulties faced by Indian democracy and it also says that most fundamental rights were suspended during that time. An official at NCERT has confirmed that this is the first time NCERT has added a section on Emergency in the Class 9th textbook.

Why Did NCERT Introduce ‘Emergency’ in Class 9 Books After 50 Years?

The includion of Emergency in Class 9 NCERT books is a big addition to the school curriculum which comes right after the country recently observed 50 years since the declreation of the Emergency back in 1975.

“One of the major challenges to democracy in India was recorded when an Emergency was imposed in 1975-77. In the early 1970s, public dissatisfaction with the government led by Indira Gandhi was growing. Rising unemployment, inflation, and allegations of misgovernance led to widespread protests,” the section reads.

“In June 1975, a National Emergency was imposed by the government on the grounds of internal disturbance. During this period, a majority of Fundamental Rights were suspended, the press was censored, and numerous political leaders and activists were arrested. Democratic institutions came under severe strain, and citizens’ freedom was restricted,” it added.

What’s New in NCERT Class 9th Syllabus

The book also highlighted the role of Jayaprakash Narayan in the movement against the Emergency.

“Mass movements led by Jayaprakash Narayan -a political leader and socialist thinker, popularly known as Lok Nayak-mobilised students and citizens, especially in Bihar and Gujarat. The Emergency was lifted in 1977, and general elections were held, allowing people to express their will through the ballot. The defeat of the ruling government demonstrated the strength of Indian democracy and highlighted the importance of Democracy,” read the book.

The chapter also introduces a new section titled “Democracy and You”, which NCERT says has been added for the first time to help students connect classroom learning with their role as citizens and participants in democratic processes.

Apart from the Emergency, the revised textbook places considerable emphasis on India’s democratic traditions and institutions. It traces democratic practices in India to early historical periods and explores their relevance in contemporary governance.

The book also contains a dedicated section on the role of media in a democracy, describing the media as the “fourth pillar of democracy” and highlighting its role in amplifying public concerns and safeguarding democratic values.

To underline the scale of India’s democratic system, the textbook includes facts and figures on voter participation, polling infrastructure and political representation. It notes that India had over 96.8 crore registered voters in 2024 and highlights the vast network of polling stations across the country.

The chapter further uses case studies of grassroots democracy, including a panchayat in Gujarat and a women-friendly panchayat in Tripura, to demonstrate citizen participation in governance. A separate section has also been devoted to women’s voting rights and reservations in local bodies.

Inputs from ANI