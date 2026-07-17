LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > Will Get to Study for Only 4 Years in US? Here’s What Trump’s New Visa Rules Mean for Indian Students

Will Get to Study for Only 4 Years in US? Here’s What Trump’s New Visa Rules Mean for Indian Students

Trump's new US student visa rules propose a four-year stay limit for F-1 visa holders. Know how the changes could affect Indian students, course duration, visa extensions and study plans.

Will You Get Only 4 Years to Study in the US? Here's What Trump's New Visa Rules Mean for Indian Students
Will You Get Only 4 Years to Study in the US? Here's What Trump's New Visa Rules Mean for Indian Students

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Fri 2026-07-17 14:32 IST

Students planning to study in the United States may soon have to consider more than just university admission and tuition fees. A major change announced by the Donald Trump administration could change the way lakhs of Indian students and others study and stay in the US. The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has finalised new rules that replace the long-standing ‘Duration of Status’ system with a fixed period of stay. If the rule clears the rest of the congressional review process, it would take effect about 60 days after publication.

Changes may mean more paperwork, stricter rules and greater uncertainty for Indian students, now the largest international student community in the US, when planning higher education.

You Might Be Interested In

What Has Changed?

Until now, students on F-1 visas could stay in the US as long as they were enrolled in a recognised course and complied with all visa conditions. There was no defined end date to their stay.

The new rule would generally permit most F-1 student visa holders to remain in the United States for as long as four years. If it takes them longer, they will need to apply to DHS for an extension before their stay is authorised to expire.

Many J-1 exchange visitors, including researchers and scholars, as well as some foreign media representatives travelling on I visas, will also be subject to the same fixed-period system.

Why Is the US Changing Rules?

The Trump administration says the current system makes it difficult to track whether international students meet visa requirements over years.

The DHS states that creating a set stay period will enhance oversight of temporary visa holders, close gaps in the immigration system, and bolster national security.

The move is part of a wider immigration policy that has already seen tighter visa screening and tougher enforcement measures.

What Does This Change Mean For Indian Students?

After the US, India has the most students going to the US. According to the latest report, Open Doors 2024-25, around 3.6 lakh Indian students were studying in US universities and colleges, making nearly 31% of total international students.

Many Indian students often choose courses that are longer than four years. They cover PhD programmes, research-based master’s degrees, medical education and specialist engineering courses.

Now, under the new system, these students must get an extension from DHS before the four years are up to stay in school legally.

Less Flexibility to Change Courses

The proposed rules would also limit students’ ability to change academic plans.

Most F-1 visa holders are not permitted to change their course, major or level of education during their first year.

Graduate students may have even fewer options, and changing programmes or fields of study may be restricted. Students who have completed a programme in the same F-1 status may be ineligible to register for a subsequent programme at the same or lower academic level.

Such restrictions could make it harder for students who are still trying to decide between different career options to plan ahead.

Grace Period Shortened to 30 Days

Another major change is what happens to students once they finish their course.

International students are allowed 60 days to prepare to leave the US, apply for Optional Practical Training (OPT) or change their visa status.

The new rule shortens that grace period to 30 days, leaving students with less time to make big decisions after they graduate.

What if a student needs extra time?

Students enrolled in courses of more than four years must apply for an extension before their authorised stay expires.

If they don’t receive the extension in time, they could lose their legal immigration status. Even paperwork or processing delays can be an issue if you don’t have approval by the deadline.

What About Students Already in the US?

DHS has offered transition provisions for students already in the United States under the existing “Duration of Status” system.

For most existing students, the current arrangements will continue to apply for the remainder of their course or up to four further years depending on their circumstances.

Should Students Be Worried?

The new rules have not yet gone into effect. They have to undergo a congressional review process before they can become effective.

For students intending to apply to US universities, there will be no immediate change. But if the regulation is implemented, future applicants, especially those considering courses with lengthy durations, might have to include visa extensions, more rigorous academic rules and reduced post-study periods in their planning, together with tuition fees and cost of living.

You can still go to the US to study, but it may be more formal and require much closer attention to immigration deadlines than before.

Also Read: PC Jeweller’s Rs 1,000 Crore QIP Plan Gets Board Nod; What’s Behind the Move?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Will Get to Study for Only 4 Years in US? Here’s What Trump’s New Visa Rules Mean for Indian Students
Tags: donald trumpVisa

RELATED News

Re-NEET UG 2026 Result OUT: Direct Link to Download NTA NEET Toppers List at neet.nta.nic.in, Answer Key

Re NEET UG 2026 Result Out At neet.nta.nic.in: Aryan Gupta Tops, 19 Candidates Score Above 700

Explained: How Red Sea Route Shutdown Impacts India’s Economy

NTA SWAYAM January 2026 Result Out For 829 Courses: Check How To Download Scorecard

JD Vance Accuses Israeli Officials Of Trying To Keep Iran War Going. Why Did He Say That?

LATEST NEWS

Will Get to Study for Only 4 Years in US? Here’s What Trump’s New Visa Rules Mean for Indian Students

Yogi Government Provides Strong Educational Support to OBC Students

Three-Day Rozgar Mela Organised Across the State By the Skill Development Mission From July 13 to 15; 830 Companies Participated

Record Procurement At MSP Delivering Major Benefits To Farmers In Uttar Pradesh, State Sets Milestone In Food Grain Procurement

Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026: India Announce 20-Member Squad Led By Salima Tete | Check Full Team List

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajay Devgn Starrer Sees Another Dip, Crosses Rs 132 Crore Worldwide

Why Are Scientists Quitting ISRO? Inside India’s Space Agency, Its NASA Comparison And Upcoming Missions

What Did Tom Cruise Say After Watching Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey? Reveals What Impressed Him The Most

From Tea Gardens to Backwaters: Why Kerala and Ooty Make the Perfect Combo Trip

What Is ‘Project Meghalaya’? What is Behind Alleged Rs 35 Cr Bribery Plot to Topple Vijay-Led TVK Govt in Tamil Nadu

Will Get to Study for Only 4 Years in US? Here’s What Trump’s New Visa Rules Mean for Indian Students

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Will Get to Study for Only 4 Years in US? Here’s What Trump’s New Visa Rules Mean for Indian Students

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Will Get to Study for Only 4 Years in US? Here’s What Trump’s New Visa Rules Mean for Indian Students
Will Get to Study for Only 4 Years in US? Here’s What Trump’s New Visa Rules Mean for Indian Students
Will Get to Study for Only 4 Years in US? Here’s What Trump’s New Visa Rules Mean for Indian Students
Will Get to Study for Only 4 Years in US? Here’s What Trump’s New Visa Rules Mean for Indian Students

QUICK LINKS