World Schizophrenia Awareness day 2024: Common Myths And Symptoms Of The Mental Health Disorder

Every year 24th May marks the occassion of World Schizophrenia Day. Observed across the globe, the day is dedicated to raising awareness regarding one of the most stigmatised and stereotyped mental health disorder. Schizophrenia is estimated to affect approximately 20 million people worldwide and is a disorder that is characterised by distortions in thinking, perception, emotions, language, sense of self and behaviour. The day is dedicated to not only educating people about the mental health condition and raising awareness but also to foster empathy amongst people for the ones dealing with the health condition. It also aims to advocate for better mental health care and reducing stereotypes that are attached to it.

What is a schizophrenia?

Schizophrenia is a mental disorder that affects how people think, feel and behave. People with schizophrenia might often feel as though they are losing touch with reality which may result in excessive stress and pressure on their minds. The disease, like all the other mental health disorders, are often misunderstood due to its complex nature and the variety of symptoms it presents. A very significant challenge that is faced by the individuals who are dealing with schizophrenia is dealing with the stereotype that is attached to the disorder. Misconceptions about schizophrenia being synonymous with violence or a split personality disorder largely contribute to the isolation and discrimination of those affected. This stigma can lead to social withdrawal, difficulty finding employment, and reluctance to seek help. Symptoms of this disorder can make it difficult for the patients to participate in daily activites.

The primare aim of the World Schizophrenia day is to dissociate the disorder from these myths and stereotypes and provide the right and accurat information about schizophrenia. It aims to educate the people and create a more supportive and understanding environment for individuals who are living with the disorder. While the disorder or the disease is extremely complex to understand, it has effective treatments available and those who recieve a good treatment can even engage in schools or work and achieve independently and enjoy personal relationships.

What are the symptoms of Schizophrenia?

It is ipmortant to recognise the signs and symptoms of the disease in order to be able help or seek help. Most people with schizophrenia are diagnosed between the ages of sixteen to thirty after the first episode of psychosis. It is highly recommended to seek help and start treatment after the first episode of psychosis. Some common symptoms of Schizophrenia include psychotic symptoms that include changes in the way a person thinks, acts and experiences the world. Psychotic symptoms range from hallucinations in which an individuals hears voices or imagines and sees things which might not be there in reality, delusions which are commonly know as false beliefs. It also includes disorganised thinking and severe disruptions in the patient’s emotions and behaviours.

Other symptoms include negative symptoms that involve loss of motivation, loss of interest or enjoyment in daily activities, withdrawal from social life, difficulty showing emotions, and difficulty functioning normally. These range from having trouble planning and sticking with activities, having trouble anticipating and being motivated by pleasure in everyday life, talking in a dull voice and showing limited facial expression, avoiding social interaction or interacting in socially awkward ways or having very low energy and spending a lot of time in passive activities. In extreme cases, a person might stop moving or talking for a while, which is a rare condition called catatonia.

There is another set of symptoms that are associated with schizophrenia called the cognitive symptoms. These include problems in attention, concentration, and memory. A person diagnosed with any of these symptoms may find it hard to follow a conversation, learn new things, or remember appointments.

How to treat Schizophrenia?

While the exact cause of schizophrenia is still unknown, but it is believed to result from a combination of genetic, biochemical, and environmental factors. Research suggests that an imbalance of neurotransmitters, brain chemistry, and structural abnormalities in the brain play a significant role. Additionally, stressful life events and substance abuse can trigger or worsen the condition. It is suggested by doctors that most people with schizophrenia are not usually violent. Instead it is noted that people with schizophrenia are more likely to be harmed by others. Doctors have reported that in the case of self harm or violence against others by people dealing with schizophrenia, it is mostly recorded when the illness is untreated or there has been an instance of alcohol consumption or substance abuse.

Living with a disease like schizophrenia requires a comprehensive understanding and approach towards its treatment and support. The treatment of this disoder is often a combination medicatin as well as pysychological assessment and interventions. Doctors have claimed that the patients are often prescribed with antipsychotic medications to manage the symptoms. To ensure that the medication and treatment is effectivethey are often combined with psychosocial interventions such as cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), family therapy, and supportive services like vocational training and housing assistance.

Besides the actual treatment, it is also extremely crucial to understand the disorder and its symptoms at it early stage. Early diagnosis and intervention can aide, improve and speed up the the treatment of schizophrenia. Additionally, support from family, friends, and mental health professionals also bring about a great difference in the lives of those affected. Creating a strong support network helps individuals manage their symptoms and lead fulfilling lives.

