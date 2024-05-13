Akhilesh Yadav Voices His Election Perspective Amid Fourth Phase Of Polling

To grasp the dynamics of the elections, it’s crucial to consider the perspectives of the candidates as well. In the fourth phase, 13 seats in Uttar Pradesh are currently engaged in polling during this Samajwadi Party chief and candidate from the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat, Akhilesh Yadav, shared his insights on the ongoing elections

In the fourth phase, 13 seats in Uttar Pradesh are currently engaged in polling during this Samajwadi Party chief and candidate from the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat, Akhilesh Yadav, shared his insights on the ongoing elections.

while addressing the media Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “INDIA alliance will win. The people are supporting the INDIA alliance…Those who think that they can win by deceit the people will give them a reply with their votes. The people feel cheated by the work done by the BJP…”

He also took a dig at the opponents who criticized the I.N.D.I. Alliance and remarked,”Nobody wants to listen to a negative narrative anymore; it has become old and dragged out, and this time the populace will reject them.”

