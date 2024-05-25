BJP Candidate From Hisar, Ranjit Chautala Expresses Confidence, Says PM Modi Is Winning This One-Sided Election

May 25th, Saturday marked the sixth and second last phase of the Lok Sabha Election for the year 2024. As the sixth phase of the General Assembly Elections progressed, a lot of prominent political faces stepped out to cast their votes at their respective polling booths. Amidst the current political landscape NewsX bagged an exclusive conversation with Ranjit Chautala, the BJP candidate from Hisar.

When asked about how he percieved the Lok Sabha Elections for this year, the BJP candidate expressed his confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s win. He asserted that the elections had become a one sided afair and was largely in the favour of the Prime Minister. “This is a one sided election with the PM Modi in the lead, there will be a long line of votes and I believe 80 percent votes will go to him only,” he asserted. His outlook of the elections underscored BJP’s potential win.

Talking about the issues that the will be focused on in this term, Chautala asserted that there was only one issue of choosing the right Prime Minister who can make the country stronger. “There is only one issue that will be focused is that we attend to national issues here, that the Prime Minister of the country is strong and can take the country towards development and progress and can build an image for the country on the international platform.”

The sixth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections commenced today. It encompasses 58 constituencies that are spread across six states and two union territories. This phase includes all seven seats in Delhi, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, eight each in Bihar and West Bengal, six in Odisha, four in Jharkhand, and one in Jammu and Kashmir.

The key constituencies in this phase include New Delhi, North-East Delhi, Sultanpur, Azamgarh, Anantnag-Rajouri, Tamluk, Medinipur, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Gurgaon, Rohtak, Bhubaneswar, Puri, Sambalpur. Notably, the Anantnag seat in Jammu and Kashmir, originally scheduled for May 7, faced a postponement due to adverse weather conditions, making today’s vote crucial for that region.

