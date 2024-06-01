BJP Candidate Sanjay Tandon Says 'People Of Chandigarh Want Narendra Modi To Be The Prime Minister Again' | NewsX Exclusive

The seventh and final phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections commenced earlier on the morning of June 1 bring the world’s largest and the most extensive democratic electoral process to its fruitful conclusion. In this phase, voters in 57 constituencies across eight states and Union territories cast their ballots in their respective constituencies. Specifically, polling is being conducted for 13 seats each in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, nine seats in West Bengal, eight in Bihar, six in Odisha, all four seats in Himachal Pradesh, three seats in Jharkhand, and one seat in Chandigarh.

On the occassion, NewsX was joined by Sanjay Tandon, the BJP candidate for the Chandigarh constituency, for an exclusive conversation on the General Assembly elections and their outcomes that are set to be released on June 4, 2024. Speaking to NewsX, Sanjay Tondon urged the voters to go out to vote in large numbers in order to fulfill their duty towards the nation. He said, “I would like to appeal to people to go out and vote in large numbers. I urge people to not just consider voting as their fundamental right but also treat it like a duty that they should fulfill by going out to cast their vote.”

He further stated that he wished that Chandigarh made a record of high votes in the seventh phase of elections. He stated, “I hope Chandigarh has such a high percentage of votes that it makes a record and the state gets ranked number one in the country.”

“The people of Chandigarh are solely moving forward with the motive that we make him the Prime Minister once again just as we have seen his governance in the last decade,” he further asserted that the people of the state wanted Prime Minister to get reappointed and would vote for his goverment all over again.

Talking about the opposition’s claim of saving the Constitution, Tandon asserted that they the opposition did not follow any rules and did not have any strategy or agenda. He said, “Opposition does not have a concrete agenda which is why they are talking about saving the constitution. They don’t have any rules and regulations, they don’t even have a political leade.”

The last phase of the general assembly elections also include polls for the remaining 42 assembly constituencies in Odisha which are also taking place today. A total of 904 candidates are contesting for positions in these 57 constituencies. Notably, this phase includes key seats such as Varanasi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking his third re-election. The Election Commission of India has ensured that adequate arrangements are in place for the seventh phase of polling. Voting for the previous six phases covered 486 Lok Sabha seats.

