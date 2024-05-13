'BJP Wants To Deteriorate The Fame Of West Bengal': TMC Candidate Kirti Azad Exclusive At NewsX

On the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 the where 96 Lok Sabha constituencies across 10 states and Union Territories are polling today. A total of 1,717 candidates are in the fray in this phase. By 9 am, a voter turnout of 10.4% was registered across ten states and union territories. The voting process encompasses all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, five in Bihar, four in Jharkhand, eight in Madhya Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, four in Odisha, eight in West Bengal, and one in Jammu and Kashmir.

However, NewsX speaks exclusively with the TMC Candidate and former crickter – Kirti Azad.

When asked about his political campaigning experience, he said, “The support from the people has been tremendous. Mamta Didi is not just a politician; she embodies a sentiment, and her work, her guarantees, are crystal clear. BJP knows this is an impregnable fortress; they cannot penetrate it, so they attempt to tarnish not only their image but also the reputation of all the people of West Bengal worldwide.”

He added saying, “BJP has nothing to show for the past 10 years; hence, they resort to such tactics. Therefore, you can see, their first phase went awry, they changed their rhetoric, and after the third phase, they fixate on issues like fish, meat, mangalsutra, and Muslims. Their frustration is evident. They even tried to defame us in Sandeshkhali; women were coerced to sign papers for 2000 rupees, and even the chairman acknowledged it. So, it’s clear they are causing harm nationwide, but they are facing significant challenges here in West Bengal, and BJP knows it.”

#WhosWinning2024 | ‘(Mamata) Didi is not just a politician, she is an emotion’ Former Indian Cricketer and TMC candidate from Bardhaman-Durgapur, Kirti Azad speaks with Ranik Datta about the elections, Mamata Banerjee and more, only on NewsX @KirtiAzaad#loksabhaelections2024… pic.twitter.com/Cb0kgavjdH — NewsX World (@NewsX) May 13, 2024

Who is Kirti Azad?

Kirtivardhan Bhagwat Jha Azad, born on January 2, 1959, is a distinguished Indian statesman and former cricketer renowned for his contributions to both fields. He represented the India national cricket team in seven Test matches and 25 One Day Internationals from 1980 to 1986, showcasing his prowess as an aggressive right-hand batsman and a skillful off-spinner. Azad’s cricketing journey included a pivotal role in India’s historic victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

Adding the information that, Azad is the offspring of former Bihar Chief Minister Bhagwat Jha Azad, inheriting a legacy of public service and excellence. His unexpected selection for the tour of Australia and New Zealand in 1980–81 marked the beginning of an illustrious cricketing career that saw him debut in Test cricket at Wellington.

Transitioning seamlessly from sports to politics, Azad’s commitment to serving the nation continued as he triumphed in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, securing the Darbhanga seat in Bihar. Notably, in February 2019, he aligned with the Indian National Congress, furthering his dedication to public service.

In a significant turn of events, Azad recently joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) following a meeting with TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in Delhi on November 23, 2021, signaling a new chapter in his political journey.

Show Full Article