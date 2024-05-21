'Compliments To My Sisters And Brothers Of Baramulla' : PM Modi Extends His Praise To The Electorate Of Baramulla

In a significant display of democratic fervor, the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a remarkable voter turnout during the fifth round of the seven-phase 2024 Lok Sabha elections. With an impressive participation rate of 55.79 percent, as reported by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the electorate of Baramulla demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the electoral process.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the proactive engagement of the people of Baramulla, acknowledging their dedication to democratic principles. He hailed the substantial voter turnout as a positive trend, emphasizing the importance of active participation in shaping the nation’s future.

The Office of the Lieutenant Governor echoed similar sentiments, attributing the high voter turnout to the populace’s steadfast faith in democracy. The turnout, exceeding 58 percent, was hailed as a testament to the people’s determination and commitment to democratic ideals.

Compliments to my sisters and brothers of Baramulla for their unbreakable commitment to democratic values. Such active participation is a great trend.

Historically, the Baramulla parliamentary constituency has seen fluctuating voter participation over the years. From a modest 5.48 percent turnout in 1989 to the recent impressive figure of 55.79 percent in 2024, the electoral landscape has evolved significantly. The current turnout marks the highest recorded in the constituency over the past 35 years, signaling a notable shift in public engagement.

The electoral dynamics of Baramulla have been further enriched by the diverse political contestations. Notable leaders like Omar Abdullah of the National Conference, Sajjad Lone of the JKPC, and Mir Mohammad Fayaz of the PDP have vied for representation, reflecting the plurality of voices in the region.

The significance of the heightened voter turnout gains added prominence in the context of the broader political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir. This election cycle marks the first general election in the valley following the abrogation of Article 370 and the enactment of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. It underscores the evolving democratic ethos and aspirations of the people in shaping their political destiny.

Earlier, in the fourth phase of the elections, the Srinagar constituency witnessed a notable turnout of 37.99 percent, signifying a growing trend of active civic engagement. The successive phases of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, conducted from April 19 to June 1, have seen widespread participation across the region.

As the electoral process unfolds, with the counting and results scheduled for June 4, the record voter turnout in Baramulla serves as a reaffirmation of the strength and resilience of India’s democratic fabric. It underscores the foundational principles of inclusivity, representation, and civic responsibility that underpin the democratic ethos of the nation.

