Fifth Phase of Lok Sabha Elections Records 36.73% Voter Turnout by 1 PM

The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections saw a cumulative voter turnout of 36.73 percent by 1 PM, according to data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI). This phase involved 49 parliamentary constituencies across six states and two Union Territories (UTs).

Ladakh led the turnout statistics with a notable 52.02 percent, followed closely by West Bengal at 48.41 percent. Jharkhand registered a turnout of 41.89 percent, while Uttar Pradesh saw 39.55 percent of its voters head to the polls. Other states included Odisha with 35.31 percent, Jammu and Kashmir with 34.79 percent, Bihar with 34.62 percent, and Maharashtra with a lower turnout of 27.78 percent.

In Mumbai, voter turnout remained below 30 percent across all constituencies, reflecting ongoing urban apathy. Mumbai North recorded 26.78 percent, Mumbai North Central 28.05 percent, Mumbai North East 28.82 percent, and Mumbai North West 28.41 percent. Mumbai South Central saw a turnout of 27.21 percent, and Mumbai South registered the lowest at 26.78 percent.

The ECI reported that over 8.95 crore voters, including 4.69 crore males, 4.26 crore females, and 5,409 third-gender electors, are eligible to vote in this phase, which features key contests in various constituencies. Prominent leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, BJP figures Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Piyush Goyal, Ujjwal Nikam, Karan Bhushan Singh, LJP (Ramvilas) chief Chirag Paswan, JKNC chief Omar Abdullah, and RJD leader Rohini Acharya are vying for electoral success.

The eight states and UTs participating in this phase are Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. Cities like Mumbai, Thane, and Lucknow, which have historically shown voter apathy, are also part of this round of polling. The 49 Lok Sabha seats up for grabs include 14 from Uttar Pradesh, 13 from Maharashtra, seven from West Bengal, five from Bihar, three from Jharkhand, five from Odisha, and one each from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

To ensure a peaceful election process, the ECI has deployed 2,000 flying squads, 2,105 static surveillance teams, 881 video surveillance teams, and 502 video viewing teams to monitor the 94,732 polling stations. Additionally, 216 international border check posts and 565 inter-state border check posts are maintaining strict vigilance to prevent the illicit flow of liquor, drugs, cash, and freebies. The ECI has also emphasized tight surveillance over sea and air routes.

The Lok Sabha elections, conducted over seven phases from April 19 to June 1, will conclude with counting scheduled for June 4. The Narendra Modi-led BJP is seeking a third term in office, while the opposition INDIA bloc aims to unseat the ruling party and gain power.

