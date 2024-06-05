Four Candidates Triumph At Age 25: Meet India's Youngest MPs

In the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, four candidates at 25 years of age, are set to become the youngest members of Parliament (MPs) after their victories in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. The Lok Sabha Election results, declared yesterday, saw Pushpendra Saroj and Priya Saroj running on the Samajwadi Party’s ticket, while Shambhavi Choudhary and Sanjana Jatav were fielded by the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Congress, respectively.

The 4 Youngest MPs

Shambhavi Choudhary

Shambhavi Choudhary, daughter of Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary, triumphed in the Samastipur constituency. She defeated Sunny Hazari of Congress, son of JD(U) minister Maheshwar Hazari, with a comfortable margin. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had highlighted Shambhavi as the youngest NDA candidate during a campaign rally.

Pushpendra

Pushpendra Saroj an SP candidate, won the Kaushambi parliamentary seat, formerly held by the BJP. He defeated incumbent BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar by 103,944 votes. Pushpendra is the son of Inderjit Saroj, a five-time MLA and former Uttar Pradesh Minister.

Priya Saroj

Priya Saroj claimed victory in the Machhlishahr seat by a margin of 35,850 votes against sitting BJP MP Bholanath. She is the daughter of Toofani Saroj, a three-time MP.

Sanjana Jatav

Sanjana Jatav emerged victorious in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur constituency, defeating BJP’s Ramswaroop Koli by 51,983 votes. Previously, she narrowly lost the 2023 Assembly elections to BJP’s Ramesh Khedi by just 409 votes. Sanjana is married to Kaptan Singh, a constable in the Rajasthan police.

Show Full Article