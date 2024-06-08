Global Leaders Confirmed to Attend Narendra Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony for Third Term as Prime Minister

India is set to host an array of distinguished leaders from neighboring countries at the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi, who will assume office as Prime Minister for a historic third consecutive term. The event is scheduled for Sunday, June 9 at 7:15 PM, at Rashtrapati Bhavan. This occasion will also witness the induction of the new Council of Ministers, who will take their oaths of office and secrecy as part of the Prime Minister’s new cabinet.

The Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed that several prominent leaders from South Asia have accepted the invitation and will be arriving in New Delhi on Sunday to be a part of the anticipated ceremony. This high-profile event is expected to enhance diplomatic relations and foster regional cooperation.

Confirmed Attendees

The leaders who have confirmed their attendance include:

H.E. Mr. Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Sri Lanka

H.E. Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, President of Maldives

H.E. Mr. Ahmed Afif, Vice-President of Seychelles

H.E. Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh

H.E. Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Mauritius

H.E. Mr. Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, Prime Minister of Nepal

H.E. Mr. Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan

Arrival Schedule

The arrivals of the distinguished guests are meticulously scheduled over two days, ensuring a smooth and secure process. While the Prime Minister of Bangladesh and the Vice-President of Seychelles are set to arrive on June 8, the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Bhutan and Nepal along with the President of Maldives and Sri Lanka are slated to arrive on June 9.

June 08, 2024:

12:00 PM: Arrival of Prime Minister of Bangladesh at AFS Palam

2:45 PM: Arrival of Vice-President of Seychelles at IGI T-3

June 09, 2024:

9:05 AM: Arrival of Prime Minister of Mauritius at IGI T-3

9:05 AM: Arrival of President of Maldives at IGI T-3

11:30 AM: Arrival of Prime Minister of Bhutan at IGI T-3

11:50 AM: Arrival of President of Sri Lanka at IGI T-3

2:50 PM: Arrival of Prime Minister of Nepal at IGI T-3

Security and Logistics

The national capital will be on high alert on Sunday, as Delhi Police have ramped up security measures to ensure the safety of the visiting dignitaries. Major hotels such as The Leela, Taj, ITC Maurya, Claridge’s, and Oberoi have been placed under tight security. Officials have established secure routes for the leaders’ travel between their accommodations and the event venue.

“Dignitaries attending the swearing-in will be given designated routes from their hotels to the venue and back,” officials stated, emphasizing the comprehensive security arrangements in place.

Banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan

In addition to the swearing-in ceremony, the visiting leaders will attend a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the same evening. This banquet is poised to provide an opportunity for high-level interactions and discussions, promoting stronger regional ties among the SAARC member nations.

A Landmark Event

This ceremony marks a significant political event, with Narendra Modi becoming the second Indian Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru to secure three consecutive terms. Unlike Nehru’s era of single-party dominance, Modi’s BJP will lead a coalition government, reflecting a more complex political landscape. Despite the BJP not achieving a majority on its own, the party, in alliance with key partners such as the Telugu Desam Party and Janata Dal United, has secured enough seats to form the government.

