Gorakhpur Lok Sabha Candidate Ravi Kishan Highlights End of VIP Culture as He Casts Vote

Gorakhpur Lok Sabha candidate Ravi Kishan was reported to arrive at a polling booth in Gorakhpur on Saturday and standing in line to cast his vote. He emphasized that politicians should be “servants of the public, not VIPs.”

Kishan highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s persistent efforts to dismantle the VVIP culture in India, stating, “This is what our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taught us—that we are servants of the public, not VIPs. As soon as PM Modi came, he ended the VIP culture in India by abolishing the concept of red beacons. When your leader is so grounded, you should remain a common man too. I hold no position above others now and prefer to stay humble. PM Modi has eliminated the VIP culture in India and changed the politics of the nation. This is our culture, and we should follow it.”

Uttar Pradesh: BJP candidate from Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan arrives at a polling booth in Gorakhpur to cast this vote for the seventh phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The Gorakhpur seat sees a contest amid BJP's Ravi Kishan, SP's Kajal Nishad and BSP's Javed Ashraf.

After casting his vote, Kishan remarked, “I have cast my vote for Viksit Bharat, Ram Rajya, and to make India a ‘Vishwa guru’ (world leader).”

Earlier, in a video message on X, Kishan urged voters to participate in the “festival of democracy.” He wrote, “Friends, you all will be aware that today voting is being held in Gorakhpur under the seventh phase of Lok Sabha general elections. On this occasion, I humbly request all of you, the God-like voters who are the destiny makers of Gorakhpur, to exercise your right to vote in this great festival of democracy by discharging your duty as aware voters. Every vote of yours is important and will decide the future of your Lok Sabha and the country. Therefore, I once again appeal to all of you to participate enthusiastically in this festival of democracy.”

गोरखपुर के सभी मतदाता साथियों का विनम्र अभिवादन नमस्कार एवं प्रणाम, साथियों आप सभी को विदित होगा की आज लोकसभा आम चुनावों के सातवें चरण के अंतर्गत गोरखपुर में मतदान हो रहा है, इस अवसर पर मेरा आप सभी देवतुल्य गोरखपुर के भाग्य विधाता मतदाताओं से करबद्ध आग्रह है, लोकतंत्र के इस… pic.twitter.com/6q87mbZFJo — Ravi Kishan (Modi Ka Parivar) (@ravikishann) June 1, 2024

Ravi Kishan is the BJP candidate from Gorakhpur, facing competition from SP’s Kajal Nishad and BSP’s Javed Ashraf. Kishan is relying on the support of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who previously served five terms as MP from the Gorakhpur constituency.

In a show of support, UP CM Yogi Adityanath held a roadshow in Gorakhpur for Kishan, underscoring the importance of the seat for the BJP. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Kishan emerged victorious against Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Rambhual Nishad with a margin of 301,664 votes.

The seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections marks the conclusion of the world’s largest polling marathon, which began on April 19 and has covered six phases and 486 Lok Sabha seats. The final results will be announced on June 4, shaping the political landscape of India for the next five years.

