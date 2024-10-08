Home
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Haryana Elections 2024: Vinesh Phogat Trails in Jhulana, Bhupendra Singh Hooda Leads In Rohtak

Congress Bhupendra singh Hooda, the Congress candidate from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat, has raced ahead with an impressive 29,920 votes.

Haryana Elections 2024: Vinesh Phogat Trails in Jhulana, Bhupendra Singh Hooda Leads In Rohtak

In a stunning turn of events in Haryana, Yogesh Kumar, the BJP candidate, has surged ahead with 26.670 votes, while Vinesh Phogat falls behind with a total of 25433 votes, trailing by a significant margin of 1237 votes as of 11.25 am after 6 rounds of counting. The election results are heating up, and it seems that Yogesh Kumar is gaining momentum.

While, Congress Bhupendra singh Hooda, the Congress candidate from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat, has raced ahead with an impressive 29,920 votes, extending his lead by a whopping 22,182 votes. Aditya Surjewala, the Indian National Congress candidate, has taken the lead with 17,910 votes, edging ahead by a comfortable margin of 2,623 votes.

Aditya Surjewala on the latest trend, after BJP takes lead in Haryana, expressed hope & confidence of Congress win in state.
“Only two rounds (of counting) have taken place so far. In the third round of counting, I am ahead by 2600 votes. I can’t tell you the trend only after two rounds but after at least 10 rounds. Congress will come in Haryana,” he said.

As per the election commission data between 3-5 rounds of counting has been completed in most of the 90 constituencies in the region. Meanwhile the Bharatiya Janata Partyis leading in 28 seats as of 10:15 AM.

With the counting currently underway, the trends by the Election Commission of India have indicated that in Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu Kashmir National Conference and Congress alliance has crossed the halfway mark with leads in 47 seats as per trends released by the Elections commission at 10:15 AM.
The voting results decide the electoral fate of several former ministers including Tara Chand, Muzaffar Baig, Raman Bhalla, Basharat Bukha along with Omar Abdullah, Ravinder Raina, Yousuf Tarigami and several others.

(Inputs from ANI)

