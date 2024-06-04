Haryana Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Congress Ahead In Five Seats, BJP Leading In Four

In Karnal, former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has taken the lead over his Congress rival Divyanshu Budhiraja by 10,766 votes after an initial trailing period. According to the latest trends from the Election Commission, the Congress is leading in five out of the 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana, with the BJP leading in four and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leading in one.

As of 10 am, Congress leader Kumari Selja had established a significant lead of 35,084 votes over her BJP opponent Ashok Tanwar in Sirsa. In Rohtak, Congress’s Deepender Singh Hooda was ahead of BJP’s sitting MP Arvind Sharma by 32,252 votes. Meanwhile, in Karnal, Khattar regained his lead over Budhiraja, marking a significant turnaround.

Other notable leads include Congress’s Satpal Brahamchari, who is ahead of sitting BJP MP Mohan Lal Badoli by 3,216 votes. In Gurugram, Congress’s Raj Babbar is leading by 28,487 votes over Union Minister and BJP candidate Rao Inderjit Singh. In the Ambala constituency, Congress’s Varun Chaudhary has a lead of 22,907 votes over BJP’s Banto Kataria.

In Faridabad, Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar, the sitting MP, is leading over Congress’s Mahender Pratap Singh by 8,238 votes. BJP’s Ranjit Singh Chautala leads Congress’s Jai Prakash in Hisar by 4,787 votes, while in Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, BJP’s sitting MP Dharambir Singh is ahead of Congress’s Rao Dan Singh by 7,902 votes. AAP’s state unit chief Sushil Gupta has a narrow lead over BJP’s Naveen Jindal by 2,692 votes in Kurukshetra. Notably, Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala is trailing.

In the Karnal assembly constituency, where a bypoll was held, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is leading by 2,407 votes over Congress’s Tarlochan Singh. The Jannayak Janta Party, which contested all 10 seats after ending its alliance with the BJP in March, is trailing across the board.

The vote counting began at 8 am. In the 2019 general elections, the BJP had secured all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana. This year, the Congress has fielded candidates in nine seats, while its INDIA bloc ally, AAP, is contesting the Kurukshetra seat.

Karnal Assembly Bypoll: CM Nayab Saini Leading

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is currently leading by 1,770 votes over his nearest Congress rival, Tarlochan Singh, in the Karnal assembly seat bypolls held last month. Saini, the outgoing MP from Kurukshetra, replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as the chief minister on March 12. Khattar’s resignation as MLA from Karnal necessitated the by-election, with Khattar now contesting the Karnal parliamentary seat on a BJP ticket.

Polling for the Lok Sabha seats and the Karnal assembly constituency took place in the sixth phase of the general elections on May 25. As the counting progresses, both Congress and BJP are showing strong performances in various constituencies, setting the stage for a closely contested outcome in Haryana.

