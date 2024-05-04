Historic! 1st Third Gender Files Nomination For Lok Sabha Polls 2024

Breaking records, for the first time a third gender filed nomination to contest the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from the National Capital (South Delhi) constituencyu on Friday(May 3). Named Rajan Singh, 26, from Bihar made a desi appearence in traditional attire with dhoti, cap, and gold jewellery to submit his files for nomination at South Delhi returning officer’s office in Saket.

Expressing his motivations for entering the electoral fray, Singh emphasized his candidacy as a platform to raise awareness about the challenges faced by the third gender community. “I am contesting this election to shine a spotlight on the issues encountered by third gender individuals, stemming from the lack of separate civic amenities and the quest for social acceptance and rights,” Singh conveyed to PTI.

Residing in the Sangam Vihar area of the city, Singh articulated his aspirations for policy change, advocating for the establishment of a national transgender commission to address fundamental needs such as separate facilities and equitable representation in employment and education.

In his nomination affidavit, Singh disclosed assets including cash holdings of ₹ one lakh and movable assets totaling ₹ 15.10 lakh, including 200 grams of gold and a bank balance exceeding ₹ 10,000. Notably, Singh declared no immovable assets.

Reflecting on his journey and the hurdles faced, Singh highlighted the arduous process of acquiring identity certification, which took three years due to bureaucratic complexities. He underscored the disparity in gender documentation requirements, lamenting the additional burdens placed on the third gender community.

For Singh, the act of filing nomination papers transcends mere candidacy; it symbolizes a collective effort to amplify the voice of the third gender community and garner support for their rights. “My candidacy aims to address the basic needs of the third gender,” Singh asserted, underscoring the need for institutional mechanisms akin to animal welfare boards for the protection and welfare of the third gender populace.