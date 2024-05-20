Hrithik Roshan Votes in Lok Sabha Elections, Urges Informed Voting

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan cast his vote during the fifth phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on Monday. While talking to the media, he took the opportunity to emphasize the importance of being a well-informed voter. The ‘Fighter’ star, in his brief address, urged the citizens to research the candidates thoroughly before casting their ballots.

“Study the candidates before you vote, know what you are voting for,” Hrithik advised, highlighting the significance of informed voting in strengthening democracy.

Hrithik Roshan arrived at the polling station with his family, which included his father and director Rakesh Roshan, his mother Pinkie Roshan, and his sister Sunaina. The actor later took to his social media handle on Instagram and shared a family photo, showcasing their inked fingers.

Voting for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections began at 7 AM and will continue until 6 PM, with those in line by the closing time still allowed to vote. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), over 8.95 crore voters are reported to take part in the electoral process. The huge number of voters will be determining the fate of 695 candidates in this phase.

The fifth phase features key contests in various constituencies, with prominent leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, BJP figures Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Piyush Goyal, Ujjwal Nikam, Karan Bhushan Singh, LJP (Ramvilas) chief Chirag Paswan, JKNC chief Omar Abdullah, and RJD leader Rohini Acharya vying for electoral success.

This phase of voting covers eight states and Union Territories: Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. Of the 49 Lok Sabha seats contested in this phase, Uttar Pradesh has 14 seats, Maharashtra has 13, West Bengal has 7, Bihar has 5, Jharkhand has 3, Odisha has 5, and Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh each have one seat.

To ensure a peaceful voting process, the ECI has deployed a security apparatus that includes 2,000 flying squads, 2,105 static surveillance teams, 881 video surveillance teams, and 502 video viewing teams, all monitoring the 94,732 polling stations round the clock. Additionally, international and inter-state border check posts have been set up to prevent the illicit flow of liquor, drugs, cash, and freebies, with tight surveillance over sea and air routes.

