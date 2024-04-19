Imran Masood On The Beauty Of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections | NewsX Exclusive

Uttar Pradesh is the largest state in terms of number of seats and holds a special importance in these elections. The vote share of UP can be a deciding variable in the current Lok Sabha Elections as it has a share of 80 seats in the Lok Sabha.

As the gargantuan exercise progresses through the first phase of elections lets take a deeper look into the Saharanpur Constituency with Imran Masood exclsively with NewsX. He has held the position of Chairman of Saharanpur’s Municipal Council and served as an MLA from the Muzzafarabad seat (now Behat Seat) in Saharanpur District in the Uttar Pradesh state assembly. Additionally, he assumed the role of Vice President of the Indian National Congress, Uttar Pradesh.

What do you feel about the ongoing elections?

With the ongoing elections moving forward Imran Masood shared his thoughts about the current state of affairs and also shared his views about the vote share from various communities, saying, ” Elections are going great and any without limitations. It is Great that a large number of people have turned out to vote.”

Further he also elaborated his thoughts on the Hindu vote share from his constituency and said, ” It is a very beautiful thing about this election that there is no sectarian division amongst the vote share of people and we are recieving votes from all the sections of society.”

He also spoke on the muslim vote share saying,” People will come out in large quantities to vote ”

Imran Masood has expressed his views in a positive nature, he elaborated on the beauty and uniqueness of the current elections and how people from all the sections of society have come together in large numbers in this gargantuan exercise without any signs of sectarian division.

