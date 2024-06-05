INDIA Bloc Post Election Result Meeting At Kharge's Residence Today

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said on Wednesday that a meeting of the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance bloc meeting will be held this evening in the national capital.

“The INDIA Janbandhan leaders will be meeting today at 6 PM at 10, Rajaji Marg to discuss the election results and strategy thereafter,” Kharge posted on X.

Counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday.

According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong improvement, winning 99 seats. While the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won 292 seats, the INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition, and defying all predictions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a third term, but the BJP will need the support of other parties in his coalition, primarily — JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.

The INDIA bloc is trying to woo some of BJP allies to pull the game in its favour.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Congress President said that the party will hold discussions with its allies as well as “new partners.”

“Till we don’t talk to our alliance partners and the new partners who are going to ally with them, we will talk to them as well and see how we can make a majority. If I talk about all the strategies here, Modiji will become clever,” the Congress president said at a press conference.

“I thank our INDIA bloc partners. Everyone campaigned for each other and worked. Our fight hasn’t reached its conclusion, we have to keep fighting for people’s rights, the protection of the Constitution and democracy, the nation’s development, and safety on the border,” Kharge added.

